FLG AZDS Opinion letters

Flagstaff

Certain actions could greatly reduce economic impact

Oh to live in the “Land of Magical Thinking” that Bill Gibbs (letter 4/1) apparently occupies. After all, if we just open all the schools, businesses, etc. COVID-19 will just disappear and all will be well. What part of highly contagious does he not understand? In his macabre equation he pits his contention that the economy will go back to normal against the highly improbable chance that those pesky people who fall into the vulnerable category can be protected. Does he not understand that once everyone is crowded together, especially children in schools, the incidents of this illness is going to skyrocket?

I have great sympathy for the huge number of people and small business owners who are suffering because of necessary measures to try to keep as many people safe as possible. However, the economy will recover. History provides many examples of American resilience and we will rise again. Who won’t recover are the people who have died from this virus and it isn’t just us old folks. I am not willing to risk my life or the lives of my daughter, son-in-law, and 8-week-old granddaughter just to satisfy the selfish desires of certain people.