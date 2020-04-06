FLG AZDS Opinion letters

Arguments diminishing coronavirus’ threat callous
When it comes to the coronavirus, one thing appears to be clear: our experts at this point in time cannot be sure how the virus will continue to change or evolve in the short run, nor in the years to come.
What I do know is that arguments by various individuals who try to diminish the impact of the fearsome threat of this virus by the fact that more people have, supposedly, died of influenza, are both ignorant and of absolutely no help in the battles of so many who are struggling to survive at this very moment. Their argument completely ignores the fact that all the experts do not believe that we have reached the apex of exposure and deaths yet... and those experts consistently mention that 100,000 to 200,000 could readily become victims of this plague.
What bothers me most is that this kind of argument is so callous, so unconcerned with the ongoing sufferings of so many. Loss is loss! Death is death! And human suffering is human suffering!
Can you imagine anyone “consoling” the family of someone who died of this disease by telling them how fortunate he or she was that they did not catch the flu? My point is that numbers that are used to hide the suffering of our fellow human beings are contemptible attempts to “score points.”
FRED L. CASMIR
Doney Park
Give gratitude to those on the front line
Heroes abound in the midst of us. The heroes I am referring to are courageous, devoted, motivated and care immensely about the people of our community. These are the doctors of Flagstaff Emergency Physicians, and the nurses and staff of the Flagstaff Medical Center Emergency Department. Despite risks to themselves, even the risk of death, they are the front line caring for our fellow citizens during this time of COVID-19.
The burden of COVID-19 is far beyond what they envisioned before embarking upon this type of career. They are experiencing an overwhelming patient load and seeing many more people die than they are accustomed to. They do this even in the face of possibly becoming ill with COVID-19 or carrying the virus home to their families.
Their endurance, motivation, caring attitude and courage are what make these people heroes to me. They are voluntarily putting themselves at risk yet still showing up each day to care for the COVID-19 patients as well as all of the other emergencies that occur daily.
Please give these people the gratitude, admiration and respect that they deserve. In addition to the doctors and nurses, let’s not forget the ancillary and support staff, both clinical and non-clinical who work behind the scenes as part of the team. They all are truly heroes in our midst.
PHILIP C. GARROD M.D.
Former member of Flagstaff Emergency Physicians LLC and the FMC Department of Emergency Medicine 1991-2010
Flagstaff appears to be every man for himself
Moving to Flagstaff almost 30 years ago, being raised by depression era parents, I’m totally confused by what i see going on in a place where neighbors used to care for each other.
We went through a major earthquake in 1971. People gathered to help one another. I relocated to Flag for better education for my children, and an overall better place to live. Fast forward to 2020, and Flag now is every man for himself.
Go to the grocery store. In the 53 years I spent working in grocery, through major earthquakes that shut down whole towns, never did I see toilet paper shortage or the hoarding taking place today. Many of the residents should be totally ashamed of the way they are treating their neighbors.
I went to Walmart and was lucky enough to find some items I wanted – yes, they had some toilet paper. I stopped to watch what transpired. As people grabbed the limit, there were two left. Two people approached, the one took two, looked to the other and said, “sorry.” Yes, it was sorry! Think about it Flag, enough said!
JOHN MORGAN
Flagstaff
Certain actions could greatly reduce economic impact
Oh to live in the “Land of Magical Thinking” that Bill Gibbs (letter 4/1) apparently occupies. After all, if we just open all the schools, businesses, etc. COVID-19 will just disappear and all will be well. What part of highly contagious does he not understand? In his macabre equation he pits his contention that the economy will go back to normal against the highly improbable chance that those pesky people who fall into the vulnerable category can be protected. Does he not understand that once everyone is crowded together, especially children in schools, the incidents of this illness is going to skyrocket?
I have great sympathy for the huge number of people and small business owners who are suffering because of necessary measures to try to keep as many people safe as possible. However, the economy will recover. History provides many examples of American resilience and we will rise again. Who won’t recover are the people who have died from this virus and it isn’t just us old folks. I am not willing to risk my life or the lives of my daughter, son-in-law, and 8-week-old granddaughter just to satisfy the selfish desires of certain people.
Here’s a better idea to ponder: What if the big corporate CEO’s and other billionaires actually continued to pay their employees during this time period? While it might lower their individual worth by a single billion, I’m sure that the current administration has another tax cut in store for them to ease the pain. And, what if Congress passed a stimulus bill that actually would help small businesses and their employees instead of loading it with goodies for the wealthy? Two actions that would greatly impact the economy without the certainty of an exponential increase in lives lost. What a novel concept.
LEANN TRAYLOR
Flagstaff
