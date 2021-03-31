Flagstaff water customers can get a $10 bill credit for performing a home water checkup between April 1 and 30! The Flagstaff Water Conservation Program is providing free kits, which will walk you through measuring flows from faucets and shower heads and will also teach you how to check your home for water leaks. Pick up a free kit at HomCo Lumber and Hardware, Hughes Supply or Central Arizona Supply. Or, if you want one delivered to your home, send us an email at SaveWater@flagstaffaz.gov .

Flagstaff gets its drinking water from a mixture of groundwater, our local reservoir and seasonal mountain springs. Upper Lake Mary, located south of Flagstaff on Lake Mary Road, is a reservoir that commonly supplies around 20-40% of Flagstaff’s drinking water each year. Seasonal weather patterns play a big role in how much lake water is available. Dry monsoon seasons and winters without very much snow can result in low lake levels. Seasonal weather can also affect whether there is water available from seasonal springs from the Inner Basin. These springs only supply around 3% of our annual supply but can meet as much as 20% of demand during the summer months. The remainder of our water comes from groundwater, which is pumped up by wells around Flagstaff. These wells must be drilled 1,000-2,500 feet deep to meet the regional aquifer! Because of this, they use a lot of energy to pump water from those depths into our distribution system. Luckily the raw groundwater in and around Flagstaff is high enough quality that disinfection is all that’s needed to ensure it is safe to drink.