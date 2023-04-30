Substantial flooding the past two monsoon seasons has challenged Flagstaff in many ways. From the devastating impacts of the 2019 Museum Fire to flood events following the 2022 Pipeline Fire, these struggles helped City of Flagstaff staff obtain federal, state and local funding for the completion of critical infrastructure projects to better mitigate flooding in the future.

Spruce Wash Projects

The Killip School Regional Detention Basin project was one of several started last year to alleviate flood impacts in the Museum Fire burn scar area. Designed and constructed as part of the new W.F. Killip Elementary School in the Sunnyside neighborhood, this project has the capacity to detain 11 acre-feet of stormwater—approximately 3.6 million gallons.

A 60-inch pipe installed at the outlet of the basins connects to an existing stormwater pipe on 3rd Street, which will allow the basins to drain within 36 hours after a flood event once completed. Revised outlet design options are currently under consideration to ensure there will be no adverse impacts downstream. The inlet portion of this project will receive $1.5 million of federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Water Services completed phase one of the Spruce Wash Technical Feasibility Study, which evaluated long-term mitigation options and identified improvement needs along the channel from upstream of the Linda Vista Avenue crossing to Route 66. Phase two, development of concept plans, is currently underway in collaboration with JE Fuller and Peak Engineering, Inc.

Other mitigation projects within the Sunnyside neighborhood include the Spruce Wash Cedar to Dortha channel segment and Dortha Inlet improvements. The existing channel between Main Street and Rose Street was regraded into a standard trapezoidal configuration and then lined with shotcrete concrete. A larger concrete box culvert and inlet was also added across Dortha Avenue. These improvements protect utility infrastructure in the channel from flooding impacts and reduce flooding to the surrounding neighborhood as well as downstream.

Additional channel widening was completed November 2021 at the north end of Paradise Road to reduce flooding impacts and protect the City’s water infrastructure. This project was done in partnership with the Coconino County Flood Control District and U.S. Forest Service.

Residents of the Mount Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview Homes and Sunnyside neighborhoods now have a siren alert system to warn of potential flooding. The alarm gets activated when a certain amount of rain falls on the Museum Fire burn scar within 15 minutes, with warning messaging broadcast in both English and Spanish. This project was implemented by the City and County with significant financial support from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The City also contributed to the County-led the Alluvial Fan Stabilization Project. Grade control along the eastern section of the watershed was put in place to help reduce erosion, which allows the alluvial fans to spread out the path of floodwater and lower downstream impacts on drainage structures and private properties in the Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods. The U.S. Forest Service Regional Advisory Committee helped fund this and other projects through a series of federal grants.

Looking to the future, the City is already working to implement the projects identified in Proposition 441, which designates $26 million to stormwater flood mitigation projects within Spruce Wash. Design work in coordination with Water Services, Public Works, Capital Improvements, contracted engineering firms and the Coconino County Flood Control District began shortly after the proposition was approved by voters.

Schultz Creek Projects

Several flood events within the Schultz Creek watershed this past summer prompted quick response from the City of Flagstaff’s Water Services, Grants and Contracts Management, and Public Works divisions.

Sandbags were quickly filled with the help of volunteers, organized by the Flagstaff Sustainability Office and Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Events and other partners. Additional funding for flood mitigation projects from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs was made available following the City’s state of emergency declaration as a result of this unprecedented flooding.

Crews broke ground on the Schultz Creek Sediment and Flood Detention Basins Project in the fall and it was completed by the winter in record time. The three basins can detain more than 56 acre-feet of water and sediment, or around 18 million gallons. This project received financial support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service through a $2.4 million grant as well as a match of more than $700,000 from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Improved responses to flood events the past two years were made possible through computer maintenance management system Cityworks, which Water Services’ SCADA/IS team implemented for the stormwater section beginning in 2020. Staff created a baseline record for both open and closed channel systems and then the tool provided the Incident Management and Emergency Operations team real-time inventory of damage assessments during storm events. The SCADA team received national recognition for this work in December 2022.

Additionally, residential mitigation projects will soon be funded through a new grant program being developed between Water Services and Sustainability. The Resiliency Grant Program plans to provide $200,000 to support floodproofing projects in qualifying neighborhoods. Stay tuned as details become finalized.

The lessons learned from recent flooding events have strengthened response efforts, and the City continues to seek out and apply for funding to offset the costs of these large infrastructure projects.