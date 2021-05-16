Flagstaff: Visit-Discover-Grow

Northern Arizona’s quality of life in Flagstaff has attracted diverse and progressive businesses in multiple sectors that have been enhancing not just our lives in the community but globally. Flagstaff-based bioscience businesses include Machine Solutions, W.L. Gore & Associates, POBA Medical, Symple Surgical, Tgen and Northern Arizona University. Bioscience industries continue to choose Flagstaff to do business and we can look forward to even more on the horizon that will call this mountain town home.

New business from manufacturing and tourism to retail and restaurants are attracted to Flagstaff with some coming soon or now open. UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries is a leading supplier of precision extruded aluminum automotive components and assemblies, and has selected Flagstaff as the new home for its fourth production plant. UACJ Whitehall will take over a portion of the former Walgreen’s distribution center and will manufacture parts for electric vehicles and other automotive companies. UACJ Whitehall plans to invest as much as $60 million dollars with this new expansion and is anticipated to bring 120 high-paying jobs to the region over the next year and 350 within five years. Katalyst Space Technologies is a fledgling airspace company that is currently in contract discussions with NASA and the U.S. Military to provide them with their groundbreaking technology. Katalyst will be moving into its new home on Innovation Mesa at the Business Accelerator (NACET) at the beginning of May. Katalyst plans to create more than 30 jobs for Flagstaff over the next three years as the business continues to grow. New retail downtown welcomes Plantae Flagstaff and Electric Bikes of Flagstaff as well as new restaurants The Old British Chippy and Matty G’s Steakburgers & Lobsta’ Rolls.