Flagstaff: Visit-Discover-Grow

Imagine building your career, practicing your craft or growing your business and your family in a city known to be smart, healthy, caring and beautiful. Flagstaff, Arizona, has the values of a small town in an incredibly spectacular natural setting combined with elements of sophistication.
Flagstaff is a mountain town nestled at the base of the majestic San Francisco Peaks – which includes the tallest mountain in Arizona – and surrounded by the largest contiguous ponderosa pine forest. At nearly 7,000 feet, Flagstaff is also one of the highest elevation cities in the United States, offering four-season living, where the night skies are dark, the air is clean and stargazing is a science and a hobby.
Flagstaff locals experience the benefits of a healthy lifestyle as part of the norm, as many have traded big-city traffic and concrete landscapes for a 15-minute drive across town seasonally dotted by fields of wildflowers, golden aspens and snowcapped mountaintops. Outdoor recreationists enjoy mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, and skiing and snowboarding at Arizona Snowbowl, just a 30-minute drive from the charming historic downtown.
Summers are a flurry of activity from Native American cultural events to outdoor concerts and art festivals. National Parks, Monuments, Forests, the Red Rocks of Sedona and the wonders of the Grand Canyon are a short drive away. Plus, the nearest metropolis is Phoenix and is a convenient 20-minute flight from the Flagstaff Airport.
Flagstaff’s youthful vibe is influenced by Northern Arizona University, home of the Lumberjacks and a hub for world-class research. Not surprisingly, Flagstaff has the highest educated workforce in Arizona with 44 percent of residents holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to the Census Bureau. This translates to great employees, associates, teachers and neighbors. Moreover, the City of Flagstaff is committed to enhancing the local economy by supporting entrepreneurs and start-ups.
Residents are keenly aware of the benefits of living and working in Flagstaff as a place of discovery, innovation and celebration. You’ll find Olympic hopefuls training on our trails and in our pools, inventors solving complex problems, researchers chasing deadly pathogens, Doctors without Borders, restaurants serving locally sourced food and astronomers inviting you to explore the universe.
Northern Arizona’s quality of life in Flagstaff has attracted diverse and progressive businesses in multiple sectors that have been enhancing not just our lives in the community but globally. Flagstaff-based bioscience businesses include Machine Solutions, W.L. Gore & Associates, POBA Medical, Symple Surgical, Tgen and Northern Arizona University. Bioscience industries continue to choose Flagstaff to do business and we can look forward to even more on the horizon that will call this mountain town home.
New business from manufacturing and tourism to retail and restaurants are attracted to Flagstaff with some coming soon or now open. UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries is a leading supplier of precision extruded aluminum automotive components and assemblies, and has selected Flagstaff as the new home for its fourth production plant. UACJ Whitehall will take over a portion of the former Walgreen’s distribution center and will manufacture parts for electric vehicles and other automotive companies. UACJ Whitehall plans to invest as much as $60 million dollars with this new expansion and is anticipated to bring 120 high-paying jobs to the region over the next year and 350 within five years. Katalyst Space Technologies is a fledgling airspace company that is currently in contract discussions with NASA and the U.S. Military to provide them with their groundbreaking technology. Katalyst will be moving into its new home on Innovation Mesa at the Business Accelerator (NACET) at the beginning of May. Katalyst plans to create more than 30 jobs for Flagstaff over the next three years as the business continues to grow. New retail downtown welcomes Plantae Flagstaff and Electric Bikes of Flagstaff as well as new restaurants The Old British Chippy and Matty G’s Steakburgers & Lobsta’ Rolls.