Flagstaff takes great pride as the City of Seven Wonders and in its commitment to protect the environment through ecotourism, promoting responsible visitation, and conservation efforts. Nestled in our backyard are unique natural wonders, beautiful landscapes, unforgettable terrains, spectacular overlooks, historical landmarks, cultural sites, and breathtaking views across millions of acres. Our seven wonders include Grand Canyon National Park, Walnut Canyon National Monument, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, Wupatki National Monument, Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino National Forest and the San Francisco Peaks. Flagstaff offers opportunities to stay and play responsibly encouraging exploration and discovery of the area’s natural wonders with the mission of learning about and ultimately protecting the areas. You can actively participate in supporting community values through three outstanding initiatives: Pledge for the Wild, Flagstaff Trails Passport, and Flagstaff Local.

Protect Flagstaff’s special places with the Pledge for the Wild program. This initiative is dedicated to promoting responsible visitation and preserving the untamed beauty of Flagstaff, ensuring that wild places remain wild. By taking the pledge, you contribute to the efforts aimed at keeping the town beautiful, sustainable, and clean. This public education effort informs both locals and visitors about responsible trail use while hiking, biking, wildlife watching or stargazing. Pledge for the Wild benefits the local non-profit Flagstaff Trails Initiative (FTI), which focuses on trail management. Taking part is as simple as texting WILD4FLAG to 44321 along with a donation, demonstrating your commitment to preserving our precious environment.

Play locally and embark on an unforgettable outdoor adventure while preserving Flagstaff’s natural beauty with the Flagstaff Trails Passport. This must-have digital passport, available for free download at discoverflagstaff.com, provides a comprehensive listing of trails suitable for all levels of experience, from leisurely strolls to exhilarating challenges. By accumulating trail points, you not only manage trail congestion but also unlock the opportunity to win amazing prizes. Easy trails are worth one-point, moderate trails two points and challenging trails three points. The Flagstaff Trails Passport is an excellent guide to adventure and pairs perfectly with Pledge for the Wild.

Imagine you biked an epic trail in the world’s largest contiguous Ponderosa pine forest, facilitated by the digital Flagstaff Trails Passport. After an incredible day of biking, you can redeem your well-earned prizes at the Flagstaff Visitor Center (1 E. Rt. 66) and celebrate with a cold craft beer from one of our renowned breweries. As you wait for that pitcher of effervescence, you notice a Pledge for the Wild coaster, and its message brings a smile to your face. You feel a sense of accomplishment and decide to give back to our wild places by making a donation. By texting WILD4FLAG to 44321, you pledge to donate for each mile you biked. Now, after your amazing bike ride, the local craft beer tastes even better, knowing that your donation supports the Pledge for the Wild initiative.

While Pledge for the Wild is one way to make a difference there is another opportunity with Flagstaff Local – My Actions Matter. This community movement provides free information and uncovers opportunities that encourage hands-on community engagement, that will truly make a difference in our 7,000-foot mountain town. Sign-up at flagstafflocal.com and take the Flagstaff Local pledge, which encourages and celebrates residents and visitors who choose to support Flagstaff in various ways, for example:

shopping at local stores to keep our economy vibrant and healthy

tackling trail trash and donating to Pledge for the Wild (text WILD4FLAG to 44321)

being fire aware and staying informed about fire restrictions

volunteering at the local food bank and preparing meal boxes

donating closet clean-outs to local thrift shops

dining at local restaurants to support jobs and local businesses

reading to a class during school time

voting for causes or elected officials

While there’s no denying Flagstaff’s leadership in sustainable efforts to protect, preserve and pledge locally, the “City of Seven Wonders,” is also a culinary mecca with award-winning chefs and breweries. Flagstaff is Arizona’s leading craft beer city and a foodie destination with creative forward-thinking chefs. Featuring farm fresh American fare, Atria’s Chef Rochelle Daniel was named a James Beard semifinalist for Emerging Chef of the Year in 2022. Nearby, Shift Kitchen + Wine Bar focuses on bold flavors with a locally driven menu with Chef Christian Lowe as a James Beard semifinalist for Emerging Chef of the Year in 2023. Also, downtown, Proper Meats and Provisions, a 2023 James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant provides hand cut, Arizona raised meats. A James Beard Award in the food world is equivalent to an Oscar in the movie world. There are more than 250 restaurants in Flagstaff and each one is special. With countless outdoor adventures, an impressive variety of things to see and do, and a summer packed with events and festivals, Flagstaff truly stands as a one-of-a-kind mountain town. Encourage friends, family and neighbors to join us in protecting, pledging and playing locally.