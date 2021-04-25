Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra offers music for healing

Ask anyone who has found solace in intangible sounds after a stressful day or hard loss, and they'll tell you music has the power to heal.

With that in mind and in a collaboration with Dr. Edith Copley and the Shrine of the Ages Choir, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents Concert of Healing and Hope. The virtual concert honors the more than 500,000 people who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic while also looking forward to better days ahead.

“This past year is a time people will be talking about decades from now,” Dr. Copley, professor and director of Choral Studies at Northern Arizona University, said. “There is a sense of a light at the end of the tunnel. A Concert of Healing and Hope will be a reminder that a new day is coming, and to be thankful.”

The Shrine of the Ages Choir has performed at state, regional and national conferences of the American Choral Directors Association and the National Association for Music Education, as well as the esteemed Carnegie Hall. Dr. Copley will lead the choir in a composition by Dan Forrest, “i thank You God for most this amazing day,” based on the poem of the same name by e.e. cummings.