Located inside a vintage gas station, Flagstaff Station Market and Café serves delicious, locally roasted coffee and fresh, homemade panini sandwiches, soups, waffles, and baked goods. It’s taken loving care to transform this 1962 Win-Oil gas station into a beautiful market and café while preserving it’s unique details. Owner Jenevieve St. Jacques says she and her partner Frank Garrison opened Flagstaff Station to give both locals and tourists alike a place to enjoy delicious food and beverages in a clean, friendly, and relaxed atmosphere. “Since we totally renovated the building in June of 2020, we were able to design the café around COVID restrictions, making it possible again for our patrons to safely meet old friends and make new ones while enjoying our handcrafted food and specialty coffees,” says St. Jacques. Not only did they succeed, but they’re also thriving. Flagstaff Station is known as the place to unwind after hiking, biking, or skiing. Grab a quick breakfast or lunch on the go or pick up that last minute item on the way to the Grand Canyon. You’ll find Flagstaff Station to be a fun and comfortable place to grab a coffee, freshly baked pastry, or a full meal. Whether you choose dine in or take out, everything at The Station is made fresh in-house.

What really sets Flagstaff Station apart from other cafes is that, though there’s plenty to keep carnivores, omnivores, vegan, and vegetarians happy, they specialize in gluten-free, celiac, and food allergy friendly meals and treats. St. Jacques says Flagstaff Station’s employees are highly trained to understand today’s myriad of dietary restrictions. Each ingredient is accounted for, and a full list of allergens is even posted on the wall. Both she and her partner are severely allergic to gluten. “We were bemoaning the fact that there’s nowhere we can safely eat out and how no one really gets gluten-free. So, we decided our next restaurant would specialize in safe foods for those with allergies like us,” she said. “Nothing makes you more aware of what’s in or what comes in contact with the food you eat like a food allergy.” In short, they really get it. Flagstaff Station makes their own GF focaccia for paninis as well as countless gluten-free baked goods and treats. Diners will be tempted by GF chocolate croissants, cinnamon rolls, cakes, bars, and much more. The couple studied pastry making in Paris and many of their recipes came from those forays. In fact, Garrison is headed for his Masters in the Art of Baking from Le Cordon Blue in Paris, France. They even make their own GF dog treats for their four-legged customers. And cross contamination is not a problem. Safe handling procedures, separate workspaces, utensils, gloves, and even refrigerators make dining Flagstaff Station a worry-free event for those with food allergies. You’ve got to try their gluten-free Belgian style waffle. A light and airy masterpiece served with fresh fruit, homemade whipped cream, European butter, and pure maple syrup. It will make you swoon. Whether you dine inside or out on their dog friendly patio or deck, you’ll find the perfect spot to savor your meal.