Flagstaff standing the tests of time

There is, however, a narrative of adaptation that is present throughout these two months of sheltering in place. Although that narrative is one without data, without numbers, it is full of heart. The Flagstaff community has been practicing thoughtfulness and kindness with great creativity. Hand sanitizer, face masks, trips to the grocery stores for neighbors, personal protective suits crafted out of Tyvek, meals donated, are all components of Flagstaff’s dedication to support our community. LAUNCH Flagstaff and the Flagstaff Unified School District even launched a new program via Instagram Live @launchflagstaff to connect working professionals with students throughout the community. People are coming up with innovative ways to persevere. And then there are other businesses that go about business as usual, save some smaller adaptations to encourage appropriate social distancing. Nestle-Purina PetCare continues to make the food we feed to our pets. Joy Cone Company continues to make ice cream cones because dessert matters. W.L.Gore & Associates continues to make the medical devices that are increasingly critical. Machine Solutions continues to make the machines that help customers make the best medical devices in the world. Our grocers are keeping shelves stocked. Construction projects continue to crawl with workers swinging hammers and building places people will call home in the near future.

The City of Flagstaff is the City of Innovation. Flagstaff residents more than ever recognize that their local actions matter, and they are doing so by donating their time and resources for their neighbors. They are supporting education in new ways as the community adapts to online learning. All around our community are examples of Flagstaff adapting and translating their unique missions to broader audiences every day. Watching the news can lead one to think that every town around the world is on the ropes, ready to tap out, but when neighbors help neighbors, when Facebook reveals a new fundraiser to help service industry personnel or a similar expression of boot-strapping support, we all recognize that we have resilience within each of us. We will get through this together. We will be more capable and more resilient than ever. We are not out of it yet, not by a long shot, but we are in the thick of it and we are getting through it together. Chin up, Flagstaff, and keep up the good work.