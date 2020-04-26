Flagstaff standing the tests of time

Flagstaff is in a transition from days of congregating and warm greetings to the days of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. Our foreseeable future is already different. Many residents went on their spring break, excited for a get-away, only to return to a changing reality in which we all began to see restrictions and fears grow. Immediate impacts are continuously changing so quickly that they outpace the ability of our data professionals to aggregate and quantify those changes.
WHAT DO WE KNOW?
We know that Flagstaff has over time been a solid investment for families and an eclectic group of courageous people who become business owners and hire us to join them. The Bed, Board and Beverage (BBB) tax revenues are a metric that many people reference to understand how our community is doing. The BBB is funded by its namesake, which is to say visitors to Flagstaff and all people who eat out contribute to the BBB.
Fiscal
Bed, Board and Beverage
Year
Tax (dollars in thousands)
2009
5,052
2010
5,074
2011
5,259
2012
5,626
2013
5,911
2014
6,310
2015
7,022
2016
7,539
2017
8,642
2018
8,602
2019
8,893
Data outlining BBB revenue from the past 10 years reveals steady growth which is a testament to our Convention and Visitor Bureau, Discover Flagstaff. It is also a consequence of two other factors that are unchanging and work in favor of our BBB revenues: our unique geography and proximity to large population centers. Flagstaff still sits in the largest stand of ponderosa pine in the world; look at it as a one of the largest air scrubbers, too, with Flagstaff boasting some of the cleanest air around. Flagstaff remains at least 20 degrees cooler than Phoenix to the south and Las Vegas to the northwest. Our community is a close break for those populations when their air temperatures more closely resemble that of an oven than somewhere livable.
Construction permits issued year over year and the related valuation speak to the direct investment being made to the built environment.
Year
Construction Permits Issued
Valuation
2017
1529
208,766,173.00
2018
1701
149,743,688.00
2019
1958
167,323,988.00
In short, Flagstaff is still a solid investment for a family or enterprise, a good bet that has delivered regularly over time. One thing that is important to keep in mind is that construction permits are well thought out decisions over time. While the tables presenting this data do not speak to COVID-19, they speak to the viability of Flagstaff as a community that is of value. Once the world learns how to live with COVID-19, Flagstaff will draw tourists here again and will invite residents outside again.
WHAT'S AHEAD OF US?
All data that we use lags by at least two months. Data regarding COVID-19 cases comes faster each day. We know anecdotally that unplugging the economy the way that it has been unplugged will produce a slowing down and that the restart will take time. While writing this article on April 16, 2020, news came through that the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans have been exhausted; so the slowdown continues. The number of people applying for unemployment is growing still. The One-Stop at the Department of Economic Security in Flagstaff, which is the only one open in northern Arizona, has been seeing between 100 and 150 people each day, not including the people who are applying for unemployment online. The current number of unemployment claims in Coconino County as of April 5 is 1,729. This number will likely grow as well. There is a bottom that we will hit, and it is anybody’s guess when that will be.
There is, however, a narrative of adaptation that is present throughout these two months of sheltering in place. Although that narrative is one without data, without numbers, it is full of heart. The Flagstaff community has been practicing thoughtfulness and kindness with great creativity. Hand sanitizer, face masks, trips to the grocery stores for neighbors, personal protective suits crafted out of Tyvek, meals donated, are all components of Flagstaff’s dedication to support our community. LAUNCH Flagstaff and the Flagstaff Unified School District even launched a new program via Instagram Live @launchflagstaff to connect working professionals with students throughout the community. People are coming up with innovative ways to persevere. And then there are other businesses that go about business as usual, save some smaller adaptations to encourage appropriate social distancing. Nestle-Purina PetCare continues to make the food we feed to our pets. Joy Cone Company continues to make ice cream cones because dessert matters. W.L.Gore & Associates continues to make the medical devices that are increasingly critical. Machine Solutions continues to make the machines that help customers make the best medical devices in the world. Our grocers are keeping shelves stocked. Construction projects continue to crawl with workers swinging hammers and building places people will call home in the near future.
The City of Flagstaff is the City of Innovation. Flagstaff residents more than ever recognize that their local actions matter, and they are doing so by donating their time and resources for their neighbors. They are supporting education in new ways as the community adapts to online learning. All around our community are examples of Flagstaff adapting and translating their unique missions to broader audiences every day. Watching the news can lead one to think that every town around the world is on the ropes, ready to tap out, but when neighbors help neighbors, when Facebook reveals a new fundraiser to help service industry personnel or a similar expression of boot-strapping support, we all recognize that we have resilience within each of us. We will get through this together. We will be more capable and more resilient than ever. We are not out of it yet, not by a long shot, but we are in the thick of it and we are getting through it together. Chin up, Flagstaff, and keep up the good work.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!