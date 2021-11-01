Flagstaff’s Tolsun Books and the world of thriving small presses

Conventionality, prevalence, words that have been written or printed before — these are of little interest to David Pischke, Heather Lang-Cassera, Brandi Pischke and the rest of the Tolsun Books crew.
Together, the eight editors, publicists, associated editors, et al. make up the small Flagstaff-based press that seeks stories with an edge. Authors whose voices stand out, narratives sans definitive arch, written artifacts, illustrated stories, literary ephemera, poems and characters and sentences that mainstream publishers frequently pass by without so much as a glance — each fall with a confident “plunk” into the Tolsun wheelhouse.
“We’re really into books that have a lot of energy to them,” David Pischke, Tolsun’s executive and art director, said. “A lot of time,s we get things that don’t fit in other places, the author’s weird stuff or something that was rejected elsewhere. We look for a unique voice more than we look for a refined perfect book, a more ‘clean’ book. We like that edge – that’s what really draws us in.”
He likes to compare it to David Bowie. At times, it’s “out-of-this-world weird,” but still with a solid structure, strangeness with a voice that sets itself apart, plus a strong visual aesthetic for the cover.
“If the voice doesn’t pop out at us right away, then we probably won’t consider it,” he said.
Take Sarah Sala’s Devil’s Lake. Her poems on modern America, gun violence and LGBTQIA rights, take shape sideways on some pages, kaleidoscopic snippets of emotion spread across vast swaths of space. At once dense and loose, present and meandering, the book was nominated for a Lambda Award and became a finalist alongside the Pultizer-winning poet Natalie Diaz.
Or, The Lampblack Blue of Memory: My Mother Echoes, Sarah Adelman’s deep dive into memory far outside typical memoir fashion. The book explores Adelman’s confronting her mother’s murder, a tragedy that took place when she was just 16. Adelman forms a relationship with the murderer, sustaining it for 30-plus years and giving readers a glimpse of it in a road-movie-like journey across both the United States and her own landscape of loss.
Then there’s Jesse’s Sensibar’s collection of photos and short stories from life as a tow truck driver in the Southwest, Letisia Cruz’s Lost Girls Book of Divination and its carefully considered line drawings and matching poems—the Tolsun collection only continues to expand.
Founded in 2017, the small press is named after Tolsun Farms, a smattering of pecan orchards turned neighborhoods that sit between Interstate 10 and Van Buren Avenue in Tolleson. David Pischke and Tolsun’s senior editor, Lang-Cassera, were working at small press Serving House Press associated with their Fairleigh Dickinson University MFA program at the time, both sitting by as several submissions got rejected. The two wanted to do justice to the bypassed works so they took the tools they’d acquired at Serving House and with their permission printed them themselves. Brandi Pischke, Tolsun editor and David’s wife, joined the original team then as well.
With Lang-Cassera’s poetry background, Brandi Pischke’s editing prowess and David Pischke’s focus on fiction and visual art, things moved quickly. The founding three members quickly became four, adding MFA colleague Risa Pappa within the first six months and nurturing a network of staff dedicated to the literary community and the project that is Tolsun Books.
“[The literary community] is another one of those communities where people are wonderful and have a similar goal that is not money,” David, who grew up in a tight-knit, creative theater community, said. “A lot of [the Tolsun staff] are poets, so that is one of the big things we wanted to start too, a community where everyone felt included.”
Nowadays, the Tolsun staff is scattered across the United States. A majority are themselves published authors, poets and writers with full-time education jobs. David Pischke teaches English at Mount Elden Middle School in Flagstaff, associate editor and events coordinator Margarita Cruz creative writing at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy and Brandi Pischke works as a kindergarten teacher. They do this all while keeping the press operating at a rate of about a book a month.
In its nearly four years, Tolsun has managed to put out a vast and varied collection with cover art as bright and brilliant as the words bound within. Many covers were designed by David Pischke, who previously worked as an art teacher and whose visual art inclination he takes into his work – both designing and finding artistic friends and acquaintances to contribute cover art. His mother is the artist behind the delicately embroidered cover for The Lampblack Blue of Memory as different media graces each cover published by Tolsun.
At this small press, it’s OK to judge a book by its cover.
With several new publications in the works, the next goal is to open a Tolsun Books storefront. Currently located in its first-ever physical space in the Aspen Lofts. A taxidermy Jackalope, which doubles as Tolsun’s logo. welcomes people on first Fridays and special events. Bud David Pischke hopes his dream of a larger space in which to host authors and have a constant store of books can be realized soon.
“The idea is that we start a storefront and sell only small press books. We feel there is a void in the country for that,” he said. “It’s hard to find poetry books and we want somewhere you can buy poetry, a space for events. Somewhere that 15 people can show up, or a place you can sell your stuff even if you’re just traveling through town. Then open mics. We want to be a cultural hub for small crowds and local artists, our own books and those of others.”
Hopefully, he said, they’ll achieve that within the next few years.