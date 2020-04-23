Flagstaff real estate adjusts to social distancing, virtual showings, as listings drop

In tandem, Nelson said tours of homes for sale in the greater Flagstaff area have dropped by 43%. Similarly, Nelson said showings in the greater Phoenix area have dropped 58%.

In order to entice home tours, both Nelson and Morfin said realtors have been adapting to the times. From virtual tours to giving buyers masks and shoe covers to prevent the spread of germs, Nelson said realtors are doing what they can to meet their clients' needs.

“Realtors are trying to get ahead of the health and safety concerns and make sure people are viewing properties in a safe manner, and they’re offered for sale in a safe manner,” Nelson said.

Capstone staff and construction crews are practicing social distancing, and model homes are disinfected daily and in-person tours are available by appointment only with the homes sanitized after each tour.

“The health of our employees, home buyers, and communities is our number one priority,” Wilson said.

While an adjustment, this move toward virtual home viewing does not come as a surprise. Capstone’s New Home Agents have quickly adjusted to provide virtual home tours via Facebook, Skype and Facetime, among other video streaming services, Wilson said, with 3D Virtual Online Walkthroughs in the works for the future.