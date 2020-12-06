Flagstaff Public Library finds new ways to reach communities during the pandemic

Curbside pick-up. Online books, music, films, newspapers, magazines and reference materials. Virtual story time for children and book clubs.
This isn’t your parents’ library anymore. The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library does business—and business is going gangbusters.
And it’s a drive for a better library experience that has won the library Best of Flagstaff yet again.
“I think it speaks to our love for serving the community,” said Jared Tolman, Library Director. “The number of community members using these services tell us we’re doing things right and providing great customer service.”
Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton said, “The library consistently provides exceptional service and programming, it’s no surprise they were recognized again by the community. The library’s commitment to continuing this level of service and programing during COVID-19 and the way they adapted their offerings to meet the community’s need is no exception. Congratulations to the library and keep up the great work.”
Tolman said that the pandemic, especially with the lockdown early on, brought the steady flow of customers into the library to a stop. County residents were keeping safe at home, but they were in need of the library’s services even more.
“So, we had to revamp how we do things and take the service to the community,” Tolman added.
The first thing they developed was curbside pick-up, where customers could go online, look at the library’s catalog, make their selections and then pick up the items they checked out at the front door—safe and effective. Patrons could also call into the library and staff would help them place a hold on an item. All library locations continue to be closed to in-person browsing in order to combat the pandemic. Therefore, these remote services remain key for customers until the library locations reopen for in-person service. The library has also begun offering computer reservation slots for those without computer access.
Customers check out e-books and audiobooks online, especially after the library launched Hoopla, which is an online service that also provides movies, comics, TV shows and more. With Hoopla, several customers can check out the same item at the same time; they don’t have to wait for the item to be returned to the library before they can check it out.
Each year the library would hold its annual Summer Reading Challenge, to encourage youth to read each year during the summer, Tolman said. But this year, the library has experienced some of the highest numbers of youth participants in the program. The library is also experiencing more attendance in Children’s Story Time, which has gone online. Book club meetings have gone online via videoconferencing, too, and the approach has led to more participation than in-person meetings.
“It’s helped us see where we can grow and change in a digital age,” Tolman said, adding that in the future, once the country emerges from the pandemic, many of the online services could stick around. Parents, busy juggling work, daily commitments and making time for their children’s growth, obviously see the value of library services for their children, even when they can’t bring their children into the library. “We’re finding better ways to serve our community.”
The library has two locations in Flagstaff, and has branches in Grand Canyon, Tuba City, Forest Lakes and the Coconino County Detention Center. Additionally, Flagstaff Public Library has affiliate libraries in Williams, Page, Fredonia and Sedona. Finally, the library has a roving bookmobile, and a Preschoolers Acquiring Literacy Skills (PALS) mobile.
As for the win, Tolman said, “We’d like to say, ‘thank you’ for everyone who voted for us and to our community for being there for us to serve.”
For more information about the public library, its services and its hours, visit www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
