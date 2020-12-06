Flagstaff Public Library finds new ways to reach communities during the pandemic

“So, we had to revamp how we do things and take the service to the community,” Tolman added.

The first thing they developed was curbside pick-up, where customers could go online, look at the library’s catalog, make their selections and then pick up the items they checked out at the front door—safe and effective. Patrons could also call into the library and staff would help them place a hold on an item. All library locations continue to be closed to in-person browsing in order to combat the pandemic. Therefore, these remote services remain key for customers until the library locations reopen for in-person service. The library has also begun offering computer reservation slots for those without computer access.

Customers check out e-books and audiobooks online, especially after the library launched Hoopla, which is an online service that also provides movies, comics, TV shows and more. With Hoopla, several customers can check out the same item at the same time; they don’t have to wait for the item to be returned to the library before they can check it out.