The Flagstaff Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen Monday around 9 a.m. Charisma Owens has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, and blue-green hoodie and black clogs.

According to police, she was last seen at her house on First Street. She told her mother she was going outside to check the mail and didn’t come back. Owen’s mother told FPD she believes her daughter may have arranged to have someone pick her up.

Owens has a mental health condition that might affect her decision making abilities, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Owen’s whereabouts to contact them at (928) 774-1414.