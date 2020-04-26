Flagstaff medical groups strive for protective equipment and continued care during pandemic

In response to the pandemic, Flagstaff Medical Caenter quickly revised policies for those on its campus, restricting most patients to one visitor and asking everyone to wear masks, as the hospital worked to expand its total number of beds by 50% — to 396 — following an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey. In preparation for the worst, the hospital also set up a refrigeration trailer to serve as a morgue in the case of a massive surge of COVID-19 deaths.

The hospital has at times reached capacity in its Intensive Care Unit during its response to the virus; however, its overall census remains below normal due to the statewide cancelation of all elective surgeries by Gov. Ducey in March, leaving more room for new COVID-19 care areas within the facility.

“For us, this is our moment to shine,” said Dr. Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer for FMC. “This is why you become a doctor or why you become a nurse or why you become a health care administrator. [It] is to get into this field and make a difference in a moment of crisis.”

To help prevent the coronavirus from causing hospitals to reach capacity, Coconino County is working with the state to set up an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients in the former Walgreens distribution center in Flagstaff. The warehouse has enough space for at least 200 beds for low-acuity patients. St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix is providing care for Arizona’s high-acuity patients, who require more care.

