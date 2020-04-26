Flagstaff medical groups strive for protective equipment and continued care during pandemic

Even detailed emergency preparedness plans could not fully equip local health care organizations for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that brought some unexpected and radical changes to Flagstaff medical practices.
Unlike a local disaster, where organizations could lean on other groups in the state or region for support, the pandemic caused a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), especially masks and gowns.
Flo Spyrow, CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates Flagstaff Medical Center and the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, said the cost of PPE has skyrocketed during the pandemic: N95 respirators that would normally cost the organization 69 cents each jumped to $8, while surgical gowns increased from 50 cents to $5.
Flagstaff community members stepped up in response, with local seamstresses sewing reusable masks and gowns while tech-savvy owners of 3D printers created reusable filtration masks. Though not as effective as medical-grade PPE, these stopgaps — as well as the sterilization and reuse of existing supplies when possible — have helped to hold over Flagstaff’s clinics as they await their share of the national stockpile of PPE.
The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Coconino County March 18, two days after the County set up its first COVID-19 drive-up specimen collection site at Fort Tuthill. By the end of the week, the County’s disease investigation revealed community transmission of the virus, when cases could no longer be traced back to an exposure like travel or contact with a known confirmed case.
Local health care organizations were quick to respond, implementing new policies aimed to reduce the spread of the disease and sharing one main message with the public, direct from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: wash your hands often and wash them well.
With social distancing measures in place, and to conserve PPE, practices small and large took advantage of relaxed federal regulations and either began offering or expanded existing telemedicine services.
“For the patients that are comfortable with the use of that technology, it’s incredibly convenient for them,” said Dr. Brandon Abbott with North Country HealthCare.
Telemedicine has allowed practices to reach more patients while social distancing measures are in place, though video or phone appointments do not fully replace the need for an office visit. Although local doctors hope telemedicine will remain available in the long run, access remains a concern, especially for individuals in more rural areas without reliable internet or phone service.
As the virus continues to spread locally, many practices have also set up curbside pickups for prescriptions, as well as in-car checkups for individuals with flu-like symptoms. If ill, patients are encouraged to call ahead of their visit in order to be shown directly to an exam room to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Doctors’ referrals from these visits are required for individuals to be tested at the county’s specimen collection sites.
In response to the pandemic, Flagstaff Medical Caenter quickly revised policies for those on its campus, restricting most patients to one visitor and asking everyone to wear masks, as the hospital worked to expand its total number of beds by 50% — to 396 — following an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey. In preparation for the worst, the hospital also set up a refrigeration trailer to serve as a morgue in the case of a massive surge of COVID-19 deaths.
The hospital has at times reached capacity in its Intensive Care Unit during its response to the virus; however, its overall census remains below normal due to the statewide cancelation of all elective surgeries by Gov. Ducey in March, leaving more room for new COVID-19 care areas within the facility.
“For us, this is our moment to shine,” said Dr. Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer for FMC. “This is why you become a doctor or why you become a nurse or why you become a health care administrator. [It] is to get into this field and make a difference in a moment of crisis.”
To help prevent the coronavirus from causing hospitals to reach capacity, Coconino County is working with the state to set up an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients in the former Walgreens distribution center in Flagstaff. The warehouse has enough space for at least 200 beds for low-acuity patients. St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix is providing care for Arizona’s high-acuity patients, who require more care.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!