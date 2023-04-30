The practice of helping businesses to stay and grow in Flagstaff is one that requires a deep and broad level of engagement with all businesses from the first-time startup to the global community partners, which provides unique perspectives on the trajectory of entire community. Local businesses seek to survive and thrive in locations that meet their business needs and are also places that the owners and the employees want to call home. There is a natural tension between affordability and desirability. Flagstaff is a highly desirable place to live and yet for decades we have participated in community dialogues about affordability. According to Kiplingers, Harlingen Texas, located in the southernmost tip of Texas near the Rio Grande and Gulf of Mexico, is the cheapest place to live in the USA, but with 24.7% of their population living below the poverty line, it may not be particularly desirable.

118.7. That is the cost-of-living index of Flagstaff. Considering that the cost-of-living index for the state of Arizona is 106.4, the numbers present a certain tension.

The Bed, Board, and Beverage (BBB) revenues are up to $11,466,072 for 2022 which indicates that people want to visit Flagstaff and spend their hard-earned money in our hotels, restaurants, and bars. This current value represents a 93.96% increase in those revenues between 2013 and 2022. Contributing to that strong BBB revenue for 2022 is the fact that Flagstaff has a minimum wage that is $2.90 more than the rest of the state of Arizona. A minimum wage of $16.80 amounts to $18.21 for the employer when costs such as federal unemployment, social security, and state unemployment are included. While such true costs may be good for the BBB revenues they are also challenging to local independent businesses and to the area high school students looking for their first job experience. With all of these challenges, real and perceived, Flagstaff still ranks very high in terms of quality of life and quality of place.

Our four-season community is blessed with award winning kindergarten through career (K-Career) education facilities and more outdoor activities than one could do in a month; Flagstaff is highly desirable, and many businesses continue to ChooseFlagstaff.com again and again. Joy Cone Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of ice cream cones. Their western operations reside right here in Flagstaff and while they currently employ almost 200 people, they are in the process of expanding adding up to 85,000 square feet which will also result in their hiring more people as well. As one of the largest employers in the region, Joy Cone Company jobs provide the jobs that make it possible for almost 200 families to call Flagstaff home. Also, the largest healthcare provider for all of northern Arizona, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH)-Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) is poised to build a state-of-the-art facility adjacent to Fort Tuthill and the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport on approximately 180 acres west of I-17. The new facility will also include a variety of support services and facilities plus medical/healthcare research and development.

Startup businesses are also doing very well in Flagstaff. The campus at Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology known as NACET (nay-set) is currently running at 70% occupancy. Moonshot @ NACET is the leadership team that is working with the startups that are filling the business incubator and accelerator. In the face of tension and challenge, businesses large and small are thriving in Flagstaff. Construction permits also provide some insight into the state of things in Flagstaff. In 2017 there were a total of 1,529 construction permits issued. Fast forward to 2022 when there were 2,489! That represents a 162.7% increase. As you can see, there a number of markers that suggest Flagstaff is a good bet.

Business Attraction & Development

As Flagstaff looks to the future, smart development will be a key factor to ensuring our communities excellent quality of life. From public infrastructure, good jobs, and most importantly workforce housing, Flagstaff has a great need for all these facets to ensure a prosperous economy. Let’s take a look at some recent successes towards these goals and what we can expect on the horizon.

This year has been exceptional for economic development in the City of Flagstaff and for Northern Arizona. Continued partnership with key organizations and partners have helped bring high quality employment opportunities and low impact businesses to our growing mountain town. Over 480 new business licenses were issued this year, many of which were small business oriented, which is the beating heart of our economy in Flagstaff.

The attraction of some of our communities’ favorite chains also occurred with the much anticipated construction of In N Out beginning this month, and the arrival of businesses like Bosa Donuts, Home Goods, and many others. Flagstaff also continues to advance job creation in key targeted sectors such as manufacturing, with the expected arrival of KC HiLites scheduled to open later this year.

Looking to the future, Flagstaff shows no signs of slowing down with key developments working their way through the city’s planning process. City staff continues to work towards partnering on the development of 32 acres geared towards manufacturing and research and development space that will be located adjacent to the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. There also are over 1,800 acres as well as 5,000+ dwelling units that are currently working their way through the development pipeline or are already under construction!

As development and job creation continue to occur, needed public infrastructure will take center stage as the city plans for smart expansion to accommodate our growing population. Projects like the Lone Tree overpass and the development of the John Weasley Powell corridor will be focused areas as Flagstaff looks to create additional transportation corridors and growth areas for our residents. These growth areas coupled with newly planned subdivisions and other multi-family developments will begin to tackle the ever important need of workforce housing for our community.

With all this on the horizon, it will be important for the City of Flagstaff to continue to assist in the facilitation of smart growth and development that not only coincides with but matches our community character. The economic development team will continue their work to attract, retain, and expand businesses that generate high quality job opportunities for our residents that bolster the Flagstaff economy. Transportation and housing solutions will also continue to take precedent as our community’s demand for these key needs directly influences the quality of life for all Flagstaffians. There is still much work to be done, but the economic outlook for 2023 and beyond for Flagstaff is both confident and exciting.