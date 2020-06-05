Flagstaff library tucks you in — virtually — by reading aloud 'Harry Potter' sagas

“If you’re not a parent or a teacher, you don’t usually have people asking you to read stories to them out loud,” Paul said. “It’s a good excuse to make that happen for people who love to read. I think adults should do it more.”

In addition to the running tally on the library’s YouTube channel, Paul has heard nothing but good things from Flagstaff area parents, who now that the stay-at-home school year has concluded might be looking for something intellectual to engage their brood.

“I’ve had some parents tell me they have their kids listen to it before going to bed,” Paul said. “Some of them are reluctant readers whom the parents can get to read anything else. They complain about being read to. But I’ve heard one of these children, a little boy in third grade, has reluctantly admitted to liking ‘Goodnight, Flagstaff,’ and is listening every night. I feel like, 'Hey, that’s enough. It’s a success.'”

Also being enriched are the readers-cum-performers, such as self-dubbed “Harry Potter nerd” Abigail Stockley, who also acts in Theatrikos productions.

“I grew up about a year or two away from their ages in the books, and, you know, I definitely daydreamed I’d be cast as Hermoine in the movies,” Stockley said, laughing. “But Emma (Watson) did a tremendous job, so you know …