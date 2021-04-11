Flagstaff is On Its Way to Becoming a Smart City

Some exciting water efficiency upgrades are happening in the Flagstaff community. Water Services is in the midst of a 10-year effort to replace outdated mechanical water meters with ultrasonic meter technology. These new smart meters measure water use digitally, without the use of mechanical parts. They provide higher accuracy in recording flow rates and utilize proactive alarms for quick detection of leaks, burst pipes and reverse flows. This means that ultrasonic meters can detect small leaks in your home or business with greater precision, and can greatly minimize water loss and associated costs. We’re working hard to save you water and money!