Flagstaff hit by foot of snow, snarling traffic and delaying schools

Eli Price, 17, takes a jump on his snowboard after being towed down the street by his friend, Powell Nash-Hayes, 16, Wednesday afternoon. A group of friends formed a jump on the side of the street and took turns on their snowboards launching off it.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jeff Fitzgerald clears an alleyway in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snow-packed roads lead to difficult driving conditions across northern Arizona Wednesday as a strong winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on Flagstaff. Slide-offs were a common sight on city streets as people worked to navigate poor driving conditions.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Alisha Laramee, right, leads her family members as they cross country ski through Cullen Park in the falling snow Wednesday afternoon. Following Laramee in order are Lilly Laramee-Bose, Quinn Quisen-Berry, 4, Wren Quisen-Berry, 8, and Allison Laramee walking Clover the dog.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Freddie the labradoodle looks for his ball Wednesday afternoon while on a walk to Wheeler Park with Jenny Bilmes and Dianna Middleton.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Marie Zelenka clears her driveway with a snowblower Wednesday morning.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Scott Miller works to clear the sidewalks in front of his downtown home Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff as snow from a strong winter storm continues to fall. More than a foot of snow had fallen over Flagstaff by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
A snow-covered bench in downtown Flagstaff shows off a storm's accumulation Wednesday morning.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A plow clears Leroux Street in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning not long after the city received around eight inches of snow overnight.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Rylans Coffey, 12, sleds behind the family car through his deserted neighborhood streets Wednesday morning as snow from a strong winter storm continues to fall over Flagstaff.
Up to a foot of snow blanketed parts of northern Arizona on Wednesday, snarling traffic and delaying schools.
Most of Flagstaff received 9 inches of snow by midday and other areas reported more than a foot, according to the National Weather Service in Bellemont. The heaviest snow came throughout Wednesday morning and afternoon at elevations above 4,000 feet, with those over 5,000 feet receiving "significant accumulations."
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Katarina Hahn checks her phone before heading into work Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received multiple inches of snow overnight.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Su
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Ariozna Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Schools began to announce Thursday delays in response to continuing winter weather conditions Wednesday afternoon.FUSD, NPA, Coconino Community College (CCC) and Northern Arizona University (NAU) all announced two-hour delays for Thursday morning as of 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
All FUSD schools will begin two hours later than their usual start time and will dismiss at the regular full-day time.
Morning buses will also run two hours later on Thursday, and afternoon pickup times will be as usual. Families in Kachina Village, Mountainaire and Munds Park will use the alternate bus stops for winter weather. At Kachina Village, this is the loop on the Tovar Trail at Raymond County Park, Mountainaire’s is the Mountainaire County Store (106 Mountainaire Road) and Munds Park’s is the Munds Park Outpost (50 Pinewood Blvd).
Breakfast will be available to students at the delayed start and will be served in the cafeterias rather than delivered to classrooms.
According to the announcement, “the FACTS before-school program will open at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow and operate until the start of school. Only FUSD students already scheduled to attend morning FACTS will be permitted.”
Any additional changes will communicated on the district’s website and social media, as well as by email, text and phone calls.
At NPA, Thursday's school day will begin at 10 a.m. for middle school students and 10:15 for high school students and will dismiss at 3:15 p.m.
CCC closed its locations for the day on Wednesday, with classes set to resume Thursday after the two-hour delay. All in-person and Zoom classes at CCC ending before 10 a.m. have been canceled.
NAU also announced that it would be delaying its start for the second straight morning Thursday. The university closed at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday to allow "NAU, city, and county crews time and access to clear snow and allow everyone on campus ample time to get home safely."
Classes after 3:45 p.m. were nixed and university offices were closed. Campus dining locations were set to close at 8 p.m.
The school will delay its start by two hours on Thursday to allow time to clear roadways "given the forecasted bitterly cold conditions overnight." University offices will be closed and classes will be canceled until 10 a.m. Thursday.
"Faculty members will determine how class work will be made up and communicate with students directly," according to an announcement, and "designated essential employees should talk to their supervisor."
The combination of heavy snow and blowing winds led to low visibility and dangerous driving conditions on local highways and roads. Flagstaff Police Department had responded to more than 10 snow-related crashes by 11 a.m., according to spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.
"People need to stay home if they don't absolutely have to be somewhere," Brockman said.
NWS echoed the warning, adding that the snow was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office reported no serious snow-related incidents.
SR 89A was closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff for most of the day. Interstate 40 was briefly closed between AshFork and Williams early Wednesday, but reopened after that. Interstate 17 northbound was shuttered near the SR 179 exit for a couple hours in the afternoon, while SR 87 was shut down both ways as of Wednesday evening, along with SR 260 eastbound from Camp Verde to Heber.
The City of Flagstaff suspended residential and commercial trash and recycling services for the remainder of the day Wednesday. Service will remain on a delayed schedule for the rest of the week. Any areas that were not serviced prior to this closure will be serviced Thursday or as soon as they are accessible.
Additionally, the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport closed its runway as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning due to unsafe conditions. Crews performed snow removal operations to keep up with the additional snow fall forecast throughout the day, attempting to reopen the runway as soon as possible.
City of Flagstaff facilities operated on a two-hour delay due to the weather and road conditions.
Meanwhile, Snowbowl received more than a foot of snow in just 24 hours, and the ski resort was expected to receive an additional 10 inches throughout the day Wednesday.
The weather outlook for Thursday through Sunday calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, before warming back into the 50s early next week.
Officials said the man sustained serious head trauma and wasn't wearing a helmet.
