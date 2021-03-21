Flagstaff History: Saint, the dog, was a real blessing for boy in danger

Editor's note: We had a transmission error with the column last week, so we've combined two weeks of history columns into one this week.

MARCH 14

125 years ago

1896: A local sheepherder dropped dead in the street after drinking Arizona whisky. This, we believe, is one of the first instances on record where even local whisky killed at such a disreputable short range.

100 years ago

1921: No news yet on the disappearance of S. Dixon, the Jeweler who so mysteriously disappeared last week. His Chevrolet is still sitting where he left it and the balance of his jewelry stock remains at the Eagle Grocery store where he had it on display. Sheriff Campbell is inclined to the theory that Dixon was murdered for the valuables he is known to have on his person and in his room.

Harry H. Nash, who is in jail awaiting his trial for murder, tried to pull a fast one on sheriff’s officers as they took him to the bathroom for his weekly bath. Nash pretended to faint in the bathtub and officers found him in the tub with eyes closed as the water came to his lips. As they lifted his limp body, he swiftly revived and attempted to escape with flailing feet. He did not, however, win his freedom.