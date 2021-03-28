Flagstaff Face and Body: More than you imagined

Flagstaff Face & Body takes pride in our motto, "More than you imagined." The first thing many people might think of when they hear the word spa is facials and massage. As a medical spa, we do offer those services, but also so much more. Are you ready?
Dr. John Bass, our medical director, is a highly acclaimed plastic surgeon from Phoenix. Book an appointment with him and his nurse Norma to discuss plastic surgery treatment options. They can confidently answer any questions you might have and show you a variety of before and after pictures demonstrating work done right here at Flagstaff Face & Body.
Lisa Shea and Angie Hayes are our nurse injectors, and Lisa is entering her eighth year as a part of the team at Flagstaff Face & Body. Offering Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and a wide range of dermal fillers, we aim to enhance your natural beauty—not have your lips enter a room before you do or make it impossible to show emotion.
Interested in looking younger? Ask about photofacial-laser skin rejuvenation, a state-of-the-art skin treatment that stimulates the production of collagen to improve the effects of sun damage, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, fine lines, large pores and so much more.
Other services we provide include:
Micro laser peel: quick and effective treatment using a laser to remove thin layer of damaged skin for better texture and more youthful appearance.
Ultherapy: the only non-invasive treatment cleared by the FDA for lifting skin on the face, neck, chest and more using microfocused ultrasound and no downtime.
Radio-Frequency Microneedling: a procedure using tiny needles and radio frequency to rejuvenate facial skin. A form of controlled skin injury to stimulate the growth of new skin to benefit issues like wrinkles and acne.
Collagen Induction Therapy (Microneedling): a minimally invasive procedure that improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and scars by stimulating existing collagen and elastin.
Microneedling w/ PRP: the same great treatment but we draw your blood and spin it in a centrifuge to separate out the plasma rich platelets which we then use as the serum. Commonly known as the vampire facial!
Dermaplaning: the manual exfoliation procedure that thoroughly removes “peach fuzz” and the top layer of dead skin, therefore intensifying the absorption of product so the face is left glowing, revealing instantly younger and healthier skin. Add lactic acid, a refresher facial, or one of our chemical peels for even greater results.
Chemical peels: we offer three levels of chemical peels that help minimize the appearance of surface lines, helps smooth out rough texture, aid in clearing acne and help fade hyperpigmentation.
Massage: among typical massage services, we offer arnica oil massage, CBD oil massage, prenatal massage, river stone massage, and so many more.
Whether you're looking for a relaxing spa treatment or a truly skin changing, medical aesthetic treatment
We are going above and beyond with our safety and sanitation protocols to keep our staff and our valued patients and clients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.