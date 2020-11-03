 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flagstaff Election Results
0 comments

Flagstaff Election Results

  • 0

Mayor

CandidatesVotesPercent
 x-Paul Deasy 14,193 57.34%
 Charlie Odegaard 10,561 42.66%

City Council

CandidatesVotesPercent
Vote for 3  
 x-Becky Daggett 13,792 23.10%
 Jim McCarthy 10,224 17.12%
 Miranda Sweet 10,214 17.11%
 Anthony Garcia 10,111 16.94%
 Eric Nolan 8,521 14.27%
 Eric Senseman 6,841 11.46%

Proposition 436

DecisionVotesPercent
 Yes 16,470 64.79%
 No 8,950 35.21%

Results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Freezing winds snap trees and cut power around Flagstaff
Weather

Freezing winds snap trees and cut power around Flagstaff

When Puka Lewicky walked out of her ranch home adjacent to Highway 180 to feed her Arabian horses Tuesday morning, she expected things to be cold after hearing the howling wind sometime after midnight. What she didn't expect was to see her beloved 100-year-old tree in her front yard snapped in half like a twig.

Raymond Baca
Obituaries

Raymond Baca

  • Updated

Raymond L. Baca, 64 years old, was born in Reserve, New Mexico and raised in McNary, Arizona. He then moved to Flagstaff when he was 10 years …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News