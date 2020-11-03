Flagstaff Election Results

Mayor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|x-Paul Deasy
|14,193
|57.34%
|Charlie Odegaard
|10,561
|42.66%
City Council
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Vote for 3
|x-Becky Daggett
|13,792
|23.10%
|Jim McCarthy
|10,224
|17.12%
|Miranda Sweet
|10,214
|17.11%
|Anthony Garcia
|10,111
|16.94%
|Eric Nolan
|8,521
|14.27%
|Eric Senseman
|6,841
|11.46%
Proposition 436
|Decision
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|16,470
|64.79%
|No
|8,950
|35.21%
Results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!