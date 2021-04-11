 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan: Changing our Energy
0 comments

Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan: Changing our Energy

  • 0
CNP

Flagstaff is writing our first Carbon Neutrality Plan. The CNP outlines how Flagstaff will achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, reducing our impact as much as possible.

Why carbon neutrality? Because it can make life better. A carbon neutral Flagstaff means cleaner air, connected neighborhoods, less waste, and support for vulnerable residents.

Carbon neutrality means adjusting where we get our energy and how we use it. This might look like:

  • Nicole collects more than 3,000 gallons of rain water to water her garden. 
  • Eli has heat pumps in his house to maximize efficiency and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. 
  • Luke installed solar panels on his house to generate all the energy he and his family need. 

We want Flagstaff residents to be comfortable, safe, and have affordable energy bills. Learn how the CNP can do this at www.Flagstaff.az.gov/climate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)