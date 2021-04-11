Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan: Changing our Energy

Flagstaff is writing our first Carbon Neutrality Plan. The CNP outlines how Flagstaff will achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, reducing our impact as much as possible.
Why carbon neutrality? Because it can make life better. A carbon neutral Flagstaff means cleaner air, connected neighborhoods, less waste, and support for vulnerable residents.
Carbon neutrality means adjusting where we get our energy and how we use it. This might look like:
- Nicole collects more than 3,000 gallons of rain water to water her garden.
- Eli has heat pumps in his house to maximize efficiency and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
- Luke installed solar panels on his house to generate all the energy he and his family need.
We want Flagstaff residents to be comfortable, safe, and have affordable energy bills. Learn how the CNP can do this at www.Flagstaff.az.gov/climate.