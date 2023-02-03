In a week that has been filled with Flagstaff and Coconino rivalry contests, the pair's boys soccer teams met once again at Flagstaff High School Friday. The Eagles were in control all match, defeating the Panthers 5-0.

Flagstaff coach Mike Jenkins knew how important this win was to get into the 4A Conference playoffs.

“We know we just have to continue this streak of playing good soccer and doing the best we can to win games and try to get in. The ultimate goal is to get into state," Jenkins said.

The first 10 minutes of the match saw much back-and-forth play, and neither team was able to get a ton of momentum. Each team’s defense kept the opposing offense away from any chances of getting a good look at the net. The first real opportunity came in the 10th minute when the Eagles earned a corner kick.

While the kick didn’t amount to much, it opened the door for Flagstaff to put its foot to the pedal.

Crosstown Boys Soccer Flagstaff's Kai Wetzel (6) and Michael Nielson (3) jump up for a header during a match against Coconino Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Coconino's Romario Herrera (18) kicks the ball out of bounds during a match against Flagstaff Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Flagstaff's Cayden Jacobs (15) gains possession of the ball during a match against Coconino Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Coconino's Jakin Harris (10) and Flagstaff's Leo De Niz (4) both go for the ball during a match Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Coconino's Mariano Rivera (21) shoots the ball toward the net Friday afternoon during an away crosstown soccer game played against Flagstaff. Crosstown Boys Soccer Flagstaff goalkeeper Jonathan Montelongo Longoria (50) keeps the ball out of his net during a match against Coconino Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Flagstaff's Manuel Soto-Velasco (10) and Coconino's Marco Medina (12) battle for a header during a match Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Flagstaff's Santiago Castruita Ramirez (9) dribbles during a match against Coconino Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Coconino's Mariano Rivera (21) kicks the ball away from Oliver Harrison (19) during a match Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Coconino's Marco Medina (12) defends the ball from Flagstaff's Costa Abdallah (21) during a match against Friday at Flagstaff High School. Crosstown Boys Soccer Flagstaff's Ryder Meyers (7) shoots during a match against Coconino Friday at Flagstaff High School.

Flagstaff struck first in the 13th minute when a long shot attempt from sophomore midfielder David Ramirez slammed off the crossbar, only to leave the ball in perfect position for junior Cayden Jacobs to clean it up with a rebound and follow-through to take the lead.

Jacobs said the goal was a major reason for Flagstaff’s consistent momentum that lasted until the final whistle.

“I think scoring that first goal is what started that momentum,” Jacobs said. “After that, we picked up our pace. We started moving the ball. We were able to get our runs in and put the ball in the back of the net.”

Coconino tried to respond fast right after the goal, but some good defense from Flagstaff held the Panthers off until the Eagles regained possession a few minutes later.

Flagstaff got on the scoreboard again seven minutes after its first goal with sophomore forward Ryder Meyers giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

At the pace the Eagles were flying, it seemed as if they could manage one more solid opportunity at the net before the end of the half. Flagstaff got exactly that in the 30th minute when junior forward Luke Kreamer sent a beautiful cross from the left corner of the pitch to senior forward Leo De Niz to complete the sequence and make it 3-0 by halftime.

Flagstaff got to work quickly in the second half by earning a free kick straight on from the goal about 30 yards out. Senior midfielder Manuel Soto-Velasco sent a shot on goal that was deflected by freshman goalkeeper Jaiden James.

Coconino came out with more aggression after the save. The Panthers kept the ball on their side of the field for longer periods of time and held on to possession more, but the Eagles picked their attacks well and retook control of the half soon after.

Flagstaff scored its fourth goal and the first of the half as Soto-Velasco was tackled, but his team maintained possession and no call was made. The ball rolled right to sophomore midfielder Costa Abdallah, who hit a laser shot into the right side of the net.

With the game all but decided, Flagstaff continued to mount the pressure into the final minutes. Much like in their 5-0 win over Seton Catholic Prep last month, Soto-Velasco put one more goal on the board to add a cherry on top of the win. He took a long free kick that freshman defender Gael Castruita Ramirez sent from the Eagles’ bench and put his shot in the lower-right corner.

“Sometimes guys want to show off for each other,” Jenkins said. “We talked about just making sure that we’re playing the team game and let goals happen and that happened today. Everyone contributed whether it was offensively or defensively.”

Flagstaff’s win comes right off the heels of a 3-0 road victory over the Prescott High School Badgers on Wednesday, giving the Eagles an 8-0 score differential over its opponents over the span of three days.

Each team will have two matches left in the regular season. The No. 24 Eagles (4-2-4, 2-0-2 Grand Canyon) will head to Firebird Field on Saturday to face the No. 14 Mohave Thunderbirds, before returning home to host the No. 41 Mingus Union Marauders in the regular season finale Monday.

The No. 39 Panthers (1-9, 0-4 Grand Canyon) will look for its first win since its season opener against the Shadow Mountain Matadors with two road matches against No. 35 Prescott on Saturday and the No. 44-ranked Lee Williams Volunteers on Monday as well.

“We got to get some wins in,” Jenkins said. “We know we’re under the pressure of getting wins in the region. We got the tie against Bradshaw [Mountain], the win versus Prescott. We knew this game was gonna be a tough game and we got that win today.”