Flagstaff Athletic Club carrying on more than 40 years

Temperature checks are required of everyone who walks through FAC’s doors, as are masks and the cleaning of gym equipment prior to and after a workout. The air in the facility is also constantly being turned over using several coolers that pull in fresh outside air while expelling old inside air. FAC also added staff to both gyms whose sole focus is to wipe down all surfaces and equipment. Both locations also close two hours earlier to allow deep cleaning of the facility before the beginning of the next day.

Another change has been to offer several exercise classes outside. A recent Body Combat class following the early November snowstorm saw more than 20 people in FAC’s parking lot at a frigid 37 degrees Fahrenheit working out joyfully, energies high.

“We’re just trying be super creative and think outside of the box,” Caslin said.

The community-centered nature of FAC, something that keeps many of its original members coming back for 42 years, has persisted throughout the pandemic—though it might look a little different, Caslin said, it has held strong.