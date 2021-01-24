Flagstaff Athletic Club carrying on more than 40 years

Editor's note: A version of this article was published in the 2020 Best of Flagstaff winners magazine Dec. 6.
When Carla Caslin first began working at Flagstaff Athletic Club, she was a fresh-faced college student on track toward a parks and recreation management major with a minor in health promotion.
“I thought, ‘I’ll do my internship and I’ll be on my merry little way,’” she said with a laugh.
Now 28 years later, Caslin is the general manager of FAC, helping owners Holly and Jim Garretson continue the local gym’s nearly 42-year legacy in Flagstaff.
The world looks a lot different than it did when the west side FAC opened in 1979; it doesn’t much resemble the world of 1984, when the east side location welcomed its first customers in 1984, either. With COVID-19, FAC has undergone major changes in daily operations, all with the health of its patrons front and center.
“When we first got shut down in March, we used that as an opportunity to thoroughly deep clean the clubs—we’re talking paper clips and base boards,” Caslin said. “We started top to bottom so when we were able to open back up in May we were able to adhere to, or exceed, the local, state and health department and CDC guidelines.”
Being in the business of health, she added, keeping people safe and well remains the top priority.
Temperature checks are required of everyone who walks through FAC’s doors, as are masks and the cleaning of gym equipment prior to and after a workout. The air in the facility is also constantly being turned over using several coolers that pull in fresh outside air while expelling old inside air. FAC also added staff to both gyms whose sole focus is to wipe down all surfaces and equipment. Both locations also close two hours earlier to allow deep cleaning of the facility before the beginning of the next day.
Another change has been to offer several exercise classes outside. A recent Body Combat class following the early November snowstorm saw more than 20 people in FAC’s parking lot at a frigid 37 degrees Fahrenheit working out joyfully, energies high.
“We’re just trying be super creative and think outside of the box,” Caslin said.
The community-centered nature of FAC, something that keeps many of its original members coming back for 42 years, has persisted throughout the pandemic—though it might look a little different, Caslin said, it has held strong.
“I think that FAC is a community in and of itself and we really strive to make sure we get to know our members and that we’re exceeding expectations while they are here,” she said. “One of our core values is, ‘The only constant is change,’ so we are always trying to be at the forefront of the industry and trying to provide those things to our members as well as making sure we hold onto the things that they really love.”
Another change FAC has made in light of the pandemic is providing a space for children to do their remote learning at their east side Sports Stop complex. Parents can drop off their kids at 7:30 a.m. and pick them up at 5:30 p.m. There, FAC staff members help kindergarteners through fifth graders from several Flagstaff schools navigate their entire school day—from snack times and recess to arts and crafts breaks and an end-of-day swim.
The space, the patrons and students are all part of what Caslin refers to fondly as the FAC family.
“I love that every day is different, that all the interactions with our members are so rewarding. I like knowing that I am in an industry that helps people with their physical, mental and social wellbeing,” she said. “I love working for [Jim and Holly], they’re incredible people and have been in this community for 42 years providing a service that is so important. It makes me feel good about what I do every day.”