Screen review: Generation Z shines in 'Control Z'

Both premise and cast quickly pull the audience into Control Z. The series, originally developed in Mexico as an adolescent telenovela, features main character Sofia (Ana Valeria Becerril) as the classic outsider, watching her classmates through the filter of the music she uses to separate herself from others. The scars of self-harm that she keeps hidden under long sleeves make it clear that she has her own struggles, but when a hacker begins revealing secrets about the students around her, Sofia chooses to use her gift of observation to help uncover who is destroying the lives of her peers.
Panic at the school increases as the hacker blackmails students with the threat of revealing more secrets about theft, cheating, lying and the details of their romantic lives. Sofia herself receives threats from the hacker.
It soon becomes clear that Sofia is central to the plot of the unknown hacker’s scheme.
The cast of classmates include the beautiful Isabela (Zion Moreno); the son of a famous soccer player, Javier (Michael Ronda); and the rich son of a politician, Raul (Yankel Stevan). Sofia is pulled out of her isolation as she creates friendships with those around her and her quest of uncovering the hacker continues.
The pervasive nature of cellphones in our lives shows up in Control Z school scenes in which students are interacting with their friends while simultaneously using their phones. Messages, pictures and emojis float above their heads as many communicate on two levels at the same time. Fortunately, for those who are not fluent in Spanish, these messages show on the screen in English. And for those who have a hard time following subtitles, the English dubbing is quite good.
A second season was slated for release in May 2021, but due to COVID-19, all plans for a follow-up have been placed on hold.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!