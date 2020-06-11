Screen review: Generation Z shines in 'Control Z'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both premise and cast quickly pull the audience into Control Z. The series, originally developed in Mexico as an adolescent telenovela, features main character Sofia (Ana Valeria Becerril) as the classic outsider, watching her classmates through the filter of the music she uses to separate herself from others. The scars of self-harm that she keeps hidden under long sleeves make it clear that she has her own struggles, but when a hacker begins revealing secrets about the students around her, Sofia chooses to use her gift of observation to help uncover who is destroying the lives of her peers.

Panic at the school increases as the hacker blackmails students with the threat of revealing more secrets about theft, cheating, lying and the details of their romantic lives. Sofia herself receives threats from the hacker.

It soon becomes clear that Sofia is central to the plot of the unknown hacker’s scheme.

The cast of classmates include the beautiful Isabela (Zion Moreno); the son of a famous soccer player, Javier (Michael Ronda); and the rich son of a politician, Raul (Yankel Stevan). Sofia is pulled out of her isolation as she creates friendships with those around her and her quest of uncovering the hacker continues.