Review: Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' brings new energy to the DC Universe

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Directed by Zack Snyder Rated R HBO MAX A

The recently released recrafting of Justice League adds missing depth and answers many questions left after the original release in 2017. Of course, doubling the length of the movie does allow for a greater scope to the storytelling.

The heroes must unite and rise to the challenge of defeating Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), Darkseid (Ray Porter) and the flying Parademons. The new-and-improved Steppenwolf is powerful, visually interesting, and has been provided with enough backstory that the audience knows he is motivated to succeed.

Cyborg and The Flash bring the next generation of superheroes into the movie. Ray Fisher portrays Victor Stone, the hero Cyborg, with a great deal of pathos. He is grieving both for his mother and for the loss of the old life that he lost when his father saved him by using alien technology. He is required to step up and use his powers when the superheroes are needed. On the other hand, Ezra Miller provides a humorous note to the Justice League with his quick and vibrant portrayal of Barry Allen, The Flash.