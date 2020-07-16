Review: 'Warrior Nun' a quick plummet into predictability

An ancient sect of warrior nuns has been protecting humanity from demonic forces for centuries. A powerful artifact assists in these endeavors, an angel’s halo passed down to the most worthy of the warrior nuns. However, mishap and treachery derail the line of succession, seeing the halo passed inadvertently to Ava (Alba Baptista), a quadriplegic orphan at the end of her rope. With her mobility restored and a few superpowers added to the mix, Ava must decide between joining the fight against the forces of darkness or using the miraculous gift for a chance at the life she never had.
Those who enjoy the urban-fantasy genre are sure to find things to like here, and in that respect, Warrior Nun does a decent job of filling its niche. The action and adventure are handled well, and the storyline is robust enough to keep Warrior Nun interesting, though not necessarily to the point of being engrossing or memorable. It’s likely Warrior Nun may have been more at home on network television than among Netflix’s catalog of premium shows, though as streaming content continues to explode, it isn’t realistic to think that all shows are going to hit it out of the park.
In the case of Warrior Nun, it’s less about overt missteps and more about missed opportunities. On multiple occasions, the show takes an upturn, bringing something new and interesting to the table, only to let it pass and unceremoniously become something we’ve seen countless times before. The main character is well cast, well written and feels conflicted about recent events. Unfortunately, the genuine moments Ava gets in the show’s early episodes begin to fade away as the season wears on, and by the end, she is little more than a wisecracking, reluctant hero stereotype.
Add in a pretty hefty mid-season lull where the show falls into a repetitive pattern, and it makes for a bit of slog while viewers wait for Warrior Nun to ramp back up for the conclusion of the season. It’s as if there was enough content for about six episodes, so they did some quick copy-pasting to fill out the show’s 10-episode season. Then the season closes with a cliffhanger, making for a less than satisfying conclusion. There are times when this tactic can pay off, leaving audiences wanting more, but in this case, it may not have been a good choice. There isn’t enough resolution to let the inaugural season stand on its own, and with its mediocre reception, a second season of Warrior Nun is not necessarily a sure thing.
