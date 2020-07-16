Review: 'Warrior Nun' a quick plummet into predictability

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An ancient sect of warrior nuns has been protecting humanity from demonic forces for centuries. A powerful artifact assists in these endeavors, an angel’s halo passed down to the most worthy of the warrior nuns. However, mishap and treachery derail the line of succession, seeing the halo passed inadvertently to Ava (Alba Baptista), a quadriplegic orphan at the end of her rope. With her mobility restored and a few superpowers added to the mix, Ava must decide between joining the fight against the forces of darkness or using the miraculous gift for a chance at the life she never had.

Those who enjoy the urban-fantasy genre are sure to find things to like here, and in that respect, Warrior Nun does a decent job of filling its niche. The action and adventure are handled well, and the storyline is robust enough to keep Warrior Nun interesting, though not necessarily to the point of being engrossing or memorable. It’s likely Warrior Nun may have been more at home on network television than among Netflix’s catalog of premium shows, though as streaming content continues to explode, it isn’t realistic to think that all shows are going to hit it out of the park.