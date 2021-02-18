Review: 'Warrior' more than just the sum of its parts

1870’s San Francisco is an exciting place. The city is booming, despite tough economic conditions. Immigrants flock there for opportunities, displacing local workers and raising tensions politically. It’s this bustling place that finds Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) fresh off the boat from China, eager to seek his fortunes in America and make his mark.

At its core, Warrior takes the classic Kung Fu movie and adapts it to our modern premium-show format. Certainly, this format will serve as a draw for many, and in itself is enough to get viewers to tune in. The action is handled well and is as good as anything you’d find outside of big theatrical releases. It suffers a bit at times from quick cuts and camera changes, but suitable care is taken with the bigger scenes and pivotal fights to keep it from ever feeling humdrum or run of the mill.