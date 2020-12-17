Review: 'Virgin River' provides a scenic retreat from reality

Melina Monroe is the NP, played by Alexandra Breckenridge (This is Us, American Horror Story and The Walking Dead). She leaves Los Angeles to escape memories of tragedy, only to discover that the description of the job she accepted was misleading. She is hired to work with Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), the only doctor in town. Unfortunately, he does not want to share his practice. While they resolve this issue, Mel becomes drawn into the life of the town.

The romantic element enters the series as Mel quickly becomes friends with the local bar owner, Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson (The Ring, Flyboys). Jack is a former U.S. Marine; he stays in touch with his fellow veterans, employing some of them at his bar. While neither Mel nor Jack is looking to start a relationship, they are clearly attracted to one another. Jack agrees with the mayor of the town that they need Mel to continue working with Doc Mullins, so he takes Mel to some of the scenic surrounding areas in his effort to keep her in town. Mel and Jack are not the only romantic couple in the story. Doc, Jack’s coworkers, and others end up falling in and out of love. This element of the series makes watching Virgin River a guilty pleasure for any romance junkie.