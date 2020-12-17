Review: 'Uncle Frank' reckons with sexuality in the 1970s

Alan Ball, the Oscar-winning writer of 1999’s American Beauty, wrote and directed Uncle Frank. Like this season’s Happiest Season, it highlights the fear members of the LGBTQIA+ community can have about coming out as gay or otherwise to their family. As Uncle Frank takes place in the 1970s, the fear of having your family discover and disown you for the people you love feels much more dramatic than the romantic complications presented in Happiest Season.

Paul Bettany stars as Frank, a college professor living in New York City, far from his family in South Carolina. Frank has kept his sexuality hidden from them, even going so far as to have a female friend pretend to be his girlfriend when family visits. The one family member Frank can connect with is his niece, Beth (Sophia Lillis). When Beth heads off to college in New York, she discovers that Uncle Frank isn’t living with a woman, but with Wally (Peter Macdissi), Frank’s romantic partner. It’s a shock for Beth, but she takes this news in stride. Then Frank’s father dies and he prepares to go home for the funeral. Will Frank’s lifestyle remain secret when he and Beth return to South Carolina, especially when Wally joins them?