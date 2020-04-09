Review: 'Tiger King' an unctuous bite of television

Perhaps it’s because directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin expose the underbelly of the thriving big cat trade in America; perhaps it’s the cast of characters, big cat owners like Doc Antle whose Myrtle Beach Safari zoo is tied to what is effectively his sex cult, ex-con Jeff Lowe who sneaks baby tigers into Las Vegas hotel rooms or Carole Baskin, Exotic’s sworn enemy with her PETA-approved Big Cat Rescue and the rumor that she fed an ex-husband to her tigers; perhaps it’s the intrigue of an FBI investigation into an alleged murder for hire plot that lands Exotic in prison.

As we watch Exotic pull newborn tigers away from their mothers for cub-petting, as we witness him shower his two husbands with affection then shoot a blow-up doll likeness of Carole Baskin, we realize, fascinated and horrified, that he is what keeps us watching. And so we do, our eyes to the screen, unable look away from the charming, fractured hero and villain all in one. We abashedly crave Exotic’s success but are equally enraptured by his downfall.

Tiger King is an unctuous bite of television, one we have the privilege of swallowing without ever reflecting on our own voyeurism; we can critique as we please, we can mourn when it’s appropriate—without ever turning inward. Meanwhile, tigers continue to be bred in the U.S., double the amount that still roam free in the wild, predators like Doc Antle remain while Exotic lives behind bars and we sit pretty in the tumultuous grind, staying comfortable and angry behind our screens.

