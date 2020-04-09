Review: 'Tiger King' an unctuous bite of television

“Does it feel good to stand on my stage with 500-pound tigers and have everybody envy you? Absolutely,” Joseph Maldonado-Passage, maiden name Schreibvogel, chosen name Joe Exotic, says.
Exotic is the tragic lead—gay, libertarian, polyamorous and gun-toting—in Netflix documentary series Tiger King. Shots of Exotic at his privately-owned Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, cuddling grown tigers and bottle feeding cubs inside his trailer, are only part of what comprises this series, a deep dive into Exotic and the fringe existence of big cat owners in America.
Often wearing some form of leather vest or sequined animal print top unbuttoned to a deep V and tucked into his skin-tight pants, Exotic is almighty in his world, king of hundreds of exotic animals, the star of his own internet show, the face plastered on all his Wynnewood merchandise. And yet, as with most tragedies, we can see his fall from grace—hubris-fueled and vendetta-laden—coming from miles away.
Tiger King has been number one on Netflix for several weeks, but with many unable to make it past the first episode, the question remains: Why?
Perhaps it’s because directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin expose the underbelly of the thriving big cat trade in America; perhaps it’s the cast of characters, big cat owners like Doc Antle whose Myrtle Beach Safari zoo is tied to what is effectively his sex cult, ex-con Jeff Lowe who sneaks baby tigers into Las Vegas hotel rooms or Carole Baskin, Exotic’s sworn enemy with her PETA-approved Big Cat Rescue and the rumor that she fed an ex-husband to her tigers; perhaps it’s the intrigue of an FBI investigation into an alleged murder for hire plot that lands Exotic in prison.
As we watch Exotic pull newborn tigers away from their mothers for cub-petting, as we witness him shower his two husbands with affection then shoot a blow-up doll likeness of Carole Baskin, we realize, fascinated and horrified, that he is what keeps us watching. And so we do, our eyes to the screen, unable look away from the charming, fractured hero and villain all in one. We abashedly crave Exotic’s success but are equally enraptured by his downfall.
Tiger King is an unctuous bite of television, one we have the privilege of swallowing without ever reflecting on our own voyeurism; we can critique as we please, we can mourn when it’s appropriate—without ever turning inward. Meanwhile, tigers continue to be bred in the U.S., double the amount that still roam free in the wild, predators like Doc Antle remain while Exotic lives behind bars and we sit pretty in the tumultuous grind, staying comfortable and angry behind our screens.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!