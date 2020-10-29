Review: 'The Witches' doesn't stand up to 1990 original

Dahl is well known for mixing whimsical fantasy with darker themes, with the potential for real evil in our antagonists and the possibility of real consequences (like painful, horrible screaming death) for adults and children alike. This felt like the case when avant-garde director Nicolas Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) helmed his adaptation of The Witches back in 1990. Anjelica Huston was deliciously nasty as the Grand High Witch, and one felt that the (children) mice (with puppets lovingly crafted by Jim Henson in his last film) could be squashed underfoot at any moment. One might think that 30 years later, when PG seems like the new R, the danger would increase, but Zemeckis’s version is toned down. That might be fine if other aspects of the film made up for that missing sense of jeopardy. And even though Hathaway clearly has fun with the role, her witch cannot hold a cauldron to Huston’s. Finally, though the effects are fine, they do not seem like anything special in 2020. It’s a so-so 90-minute diversion, but do yourself a favor and track down the 1990 version.