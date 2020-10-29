Review: 'The Witches' doesn't stand up to 1990 original

It sounds like a match made in heaven: special-effects whiz director Robert Zemeckis, who brought us the Back to the Future movies and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and author Roald Dahl, writer of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Fantastic Mr. Fox. Add Guillermo del Toro as producer and throw in a couple of Oscar-winning actresses like Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, and what could possibly go wrong? Well, this new incarnation of Dahl’s 1983 novel isn’t scary bad, but it isn’t anything to write home to Salem about either.
Narrated by Chris Rock, Dahl’s story has been transported from Norway and England in the 1980s to Alabama in the late 1960s. After losing his parents in an automobile accident, our young Hero (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno) is languishing in grief, living with his Grandma (Spencer). Hoping to snap him out of his stupor, Grandma takes advantage of an opportunity to take him to Alabama’s grandest resort. There, Hero witnesses another boy, Bruno (Codie-Lei Eastick), being turned into a mouse by the Grand High Witch (Hathaway), who is hosting a conference of witches at the resort to hatch her plan to turn all the world’s children into mice. After being transformed himself, young Hero doesn’t give up; it will be up to him, Grandma and Bruno to foil the Grand High Witch.
Dahl is well known for mixing whimsical fantasy with darker themes, with the potential for real evil in our antagonists and the possibility of real consequences (like painful, horrible screaming death) for adults and children alike. This felt like the case when avant-garde director Nicolas Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) helmed his adaptation of The Witches back in 1990. Anjelica Huston was deliciously nasty as the Grand High Witch, and one felt that the (children) mice (with puppets lovingly crafted by Jim Henson in his last film) could be squashed underfoot at any moment. One might think that 30 years later, when PG seems like the new R, the danger would increase, but Zemeckis’s version is toned down. That might be fine if other aspects of the film made up for that missing sense of jeopardy. And even though Hathaway clearly has fun with the role, her witch cannot hold a cauldron to Huston’s. Finally, though the effects are fine, they do not seem like anything special in 2020. It’s a so-so 90-minute diversion, but do yourself a favor and track down the 1990 version.
