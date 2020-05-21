Review: 'The Willoughbys' is entertaining family fare worthy of the big screen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a long list of noteworthy accomplishments and great mustaches, the Willoughbys have left a proud legacy for their descendants. However, it looks like the integrity of the lineage may have skipped a generation, saddling Tim (Will Forte), Jane (Alessia Cara) and the two Barnabys (Sean Cullen) with a pair of selfish, god-awful parents. Fortunately, the Willoughby children have a plan to trick their parents into an extended vacation so they can be left to their own devices. However, it’s not as easy as it seems, and soon the children will have to contend with a nanny, a candy mogul and the dreaded Orphan Services.

Another entry in the ever-growing catalog of Netflix films, The Willoughbys makes for enjoyable animated family fare. The animation is stylized and whimsical, serving the storyline well and giving the film visual appeal, though this is largely a matter of taste. Those who prefer a level of realism in their animation may find that The Willoughbys missed the mark visually. The voice acting is on point, with a star-studded cast that puts their best foot forward for this film. Ricky Gervais serves as the film’s narrator, voicing a stray cat that takes an interest in the children’s plight, making for some of the best moments The Willoughbys has to offer. All in all, this is as good as any animated film that makes it to the big screen.