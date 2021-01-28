Review: 'The White Tiger' a bold and watchable rags to riches tale.

Balram sits in his office writing a letter to a visiting Chinese dignitary. As a successful businessman, he wants to explain to the visitor how India is similar to China. As he writes, Balram shares his own story about his rise above the lower caste. From living in poverty in a small village to enjoying a successful life in a city, Balram’s story takes a satirical and dark look at a servant's life in modern India and how escaping poverty requires extraordinary measures. The White Tiger, based on the prize-winning 2008 novel by Aravind Adiga and now showing on Netflix, gives us Balram’s story with humor and cynicism. It also provides viewers a breakout performance from Adarsh Gourav as the irrepressible Balram.

Working in his family’s sweet shop in a small village, he overhears that the rich landlord needs a new chauffeur. It doesn’t take long before Balram has learned to drive and has cheerfully talked his way into working for the wealthy family. Balram’s willingness to serve his employers, whether cleaning the chandelier or massaging his master’s feet, takes an ugly turn one evening when Ashok (Rajkummar Rao), the son of the family, lets his American-raised wife drive the car. Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas—who also served as executive producer) enjoys her drunken moment of freedom until an accident occurs. With this accident, Balram learns that serving his wealthy masters will not lead him out of poverty but keep him in the “Rooster Coop,” a metaphorical cage that holds all poor Indians.