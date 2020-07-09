Review: 'The Vast of Night' a succesful debut from director Andrew Patterson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey, did you hear about a little theatrical production called Hamilton that came to TV this past weekend? Everyone was talking about it, so, instead of piling on another review for the show, let’s shine some light on a movie that isn’t getting the same attention. Have you heard about The Vast of Night? No? This debut film by director Andrew Patterson tells a tight, moody story worth spending the time to watch.

Set in the 1950s, the residents of Cayuga, a small town in New Mexico, are excited for the first high school basketball game of the season. As everyone heads to the high school gymnasium, Fay Crocker (Sierra McCormick) and Everett Sloan (Jake Horowitz) head to the local radio station where they work as switchboard operator and DJ, respectively. When strange sounds and weird calls come through the switchboard, the two spend the evening seeking answers.

The script is smart. We have enough experience with certain tropes to suspect what could be happening in the small town as we watch Fay and Everett search for information and meet people who have witnessed strange things. As the movie continues, and as Fay and Everett learn more, the tone changes from lighthearted into something ominous. As a first-time director and writer, Patterson keeps things moving but allows time for scenes to play out.