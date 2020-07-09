Review: 'The Vast of Night' a succesful debut from director Andrew Patterson

Hey, did you hear about a little theatrical production called Hamilton that came to TV this past weekend? Everyone was talking about it, so, instead of piling on another review for the show, let’s shine some light on a movie that isn’t getting the same attention. Have you heard about The Vast of Night? No? This debut film by director Andrew Patterson tells a tight, moody story worth spending the time to watch.
Set in the 1950s, the residents of Cayuga, a small town in New Mexico, are excited for the first high school basketball game of the season. As everyone heads to the high school gymnasium, Fay Crocker (Sierra McCormick) and Everett Sloan (Jake Horowitz) head to the local radio station where they work as switchboard operator and DJ, respectively. When strange sounds and weird calls come through the switchboard, the two spend the evening seeking answers.
The script is smart. We have enough experience with certain tropes to suspect what could be happening in the small town as we watch Fay and Everett search for information and meet people who have witnessed strange things. As the movie continues, and as Fay and Everett learn more, the tone changes from lighthearted into something ominous. As a first-time director and writer, Patterson keeps things moving but allows time for scenes to play out.
Patterson is lucky to have McCormick and Horowitz as the leads. McCormick’s awkward and concerned Fay gives us a co-protagonist we can’t help but like, while Horowitz’s Everett brings some intensity to the story. Both are incredibly fun to watch. They are tasked with carrying the plot in this low-budget film and do a worthwhile job.
The movie has its faults, though. It takes time to get going. Getting used to the dialogue has us losing some of the exposition in the first half hour, but it helps establish the small-town setting. Once the strange things begin, the pace is fine, moving from effective monologues to frantic action, all within a tidy 90 minutes.
Even in a year without a pandemic, The Vast of Night might not have shown at our local theater, but it never got the chance at all when it was released in May. Luckily for us, it is now available on Amazon Prime. The Vast of Night may not be as popular as Hamilton, but it deserves an audience nonetheless.
