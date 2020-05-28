Review: 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend' is a clever, interactive adventure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I killed Kimmy Schmidt. It was easy to do in the new addition to the bubbly, comedic Kimmy world: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. The Netflix series ended after three seasons, but the movie arrived this month to extend Kimmy’s story, and this story is a doozy. Allowing us to select “what happens next,” this interactive movie puts us in control of what takes place in Kimmy's life, including chances to kill our heroine. Cleverly done, the film is fun to play and lets audiences see how our decisions influence the plot.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend starts with Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) choosing her wedding dress. She’s about to marry European royalty Prince Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe). Your first choice is what kind of dress Kimmy will wear: fun or fancy? From there, the story goes through different permutations. Perhaps you will have Kimmy and Frederick married and living happily ever after, all within 10 minutes. Luckily, one of the characters will ask you if this is really what you wanted. After all, that option means only two scenes with Radcliffe; shouldn’t he get more screen time than that?