Review: 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend' is a clever, interactive adventure

I killed Kimmy Schmidt. It was easy to do in the new addition to the bubbly, comedic Kimmy world: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. The Netflix series ended after three seasons, but the movie arrived this month to extend Kimmy’s story, and this story is a doozy. Allowing us to select “what happens next,” this interactive movie puts us in control of what takes place in Kimmy's life, including chances to kill our heroine. Cleverly done, the film is fun to play and lets audiences see how our decisions influence the plot.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend starts with Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) choosing her wedding dress. She’s about to marry European royalty Prince Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe). Your first choice is what kind of dress Kimmy will wear: fun or fancy? From there, the story goes through different permutations. Perhaps you will have Kimmy and Frederick married and living happily ever after, all within 10 minutes. Luckily, one of the characters will ask you if this is really what you wanted. After all, that option means only two scenes with Radcliffe; shouldn’t he get more screen time than that?
The viewer is given the option to have Kimmy run off right before her wedding day to save a group of women kidnapped by Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm). From there we are tasked with guiding Kimmy and her friends Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), Lillian (Carol Kane) and Cyndee (Sarah Chase) through wise decisions and entertaining, if poor ones, as well.
From Lillian singing “Yes, We Have No Bananas” to Jacqueline accidentally ending the #MeToo movement, it is clear that our choices matter. With such a talented cast and a script offering plenty of belly laughs, the film is impressively re-watchable. Different characters may show up depending on which options you select during the course of the movie.
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series kept things fun, even when it dealt with serious subject matter. Kimmy’s irrepressible fire and her quirky compatriots made things funny. Now, in the movie, we get to play a role in this interactive tale of one woman dedicated to saving the lives of other women. Whether it’s helping our heroine decide between two wedding dresses or save innocent lives, in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, your choices make the difference.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!