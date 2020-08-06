Review: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season two, the Hargreeves take a trip to the 60s

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second season of Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater’s Umbrella Academy continues the story of the superfamily assembled and raised by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). After escaping the cataclysm that ended season one, the siblings find themselves in the early 1960s. They have landed in Dallas, Texas, but in different years. While separated, they become involved in the turmoil of the times, with Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) participating in a sit-in at a segregated lunch counter. As they locate one another, they discover that they need to work as a united team to prevent another looming apocalypse. They also attempt, both together and separately, to stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The relationships between the Hargreeves siblings become deeper and more complex as they learn to work together and depend on each other. Watching these struggling superheroes strive to overcome their history of competition and jealousy keeps each episode fresh and interesting.

The setting and costumes remain quirky and fun with a retro comic book flair. The special effects continue to be enjoyable as these superheroes use their unusual talents to fight against other-worldly foes.