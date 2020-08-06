Review: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season two, the Hargreeves take a trip to the 60s

The second season of Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater’s Umbrella Academy continues the story of the superfamily assembled and raised by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). After escaping the cataclysm that ended season one, the siblings find themselves in the early 1960s. They have landed in Dallas, Texas, but in different years. While separated, they become involved in the turmoil of the times, with Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) participating in a sit-in at a segregated lunch counter. As they locate one another, they discover that they need to work as a united team to prevent another looming apocalypse. They also attempt, both together and separately, to stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
The relationships between the Hargreeves siblings become deeper and more complex as they learn to work together and depend on each other. Watching these struggling superheroes strive to overcome their history of competition and jealousy keeps each episode fresh and interesting.
The setting and costumes remain quirky and fun with a retro comic book flair. The special effects continue to be enjoyable as these superheroes use their unusual talents to fight against other-worldly foes.
The primary enemy this season is The Handler (Kate Walsh), who takes control of the timeline when she becomes leader of the Commission. In order to defeat the obstacles before them, all of the Hargreeves siblings must explore their powers and refine their skills. Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min), who is technically dead, has been limited to only manifesting through Klaus (Robert Sheehan), but Ben works through several barriers this season. Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), the old man in the young body, continues to lead. Vanya (Ellen Page) must gain control over her devastating powers but is hampered by amnesia. Luther (Tom Hopper) supports the needs of others.
By the time Hargreeves leave the ’60s, they have made some indelible marks on the past that will surely cause trouble in the future.
The season finale once again leaves viewers eagerly awaiting the next installment of the story. Their return to a slightly altered 2019 provides a hint that the third season may not follow Gabriel Ba and Gerard Way’s popular comic book series; it may skip Volume 3: Hotel Oblivion and move straight to the anticipated Volume 4: Sparrow Academy. We shall see.
