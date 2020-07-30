Review: 'The Sisters Brothers' an overshadowed masterpiece

Imagine a film set in the American west of 1851, the gorgeous canyons and deserts of Oregon and California the canvas for a story of assassins on the trail of a chemist whose invention may change the gold-prospecting business. Picture a movie with a French director, filmed in Spain, France and Romania, with three of its four leads being celebrated American actors at the top of their games. Add stunning photography by award-winning cinematographer Benoît Debie and a haunting score from Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Shape of Water). Consider its premiere at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival, where it was nominated for Best Film and won the Silver Lion for its direction after a standing ovation. Yet The Sisters Brothers ended up earning back only a third of its $38 million budget and hardly made a splash in the US. It’s a shame, as this touching black-comedy (or is it a bitingly funny drama?) is one of the best westerns to come along in the last decade.