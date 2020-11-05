Review: 'The Queen's Gambit' a beautiful peek into the world of chess

The Queen’s Gambit Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott Rated TV-MA NETFLIX A

The Queen’s Gambit is the entrancing story of Beth Harmon’s evolution into a champion chess player. Scott Frank and Allan Scott created this Netflix series based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name. Beth’s story of growth in the face of adversity provides an altogether enjoyable series. The Queen’s Gambit in chess is an aggressive move giving the player control of the centerboard, a good analogy for Beth’s approach to life and to this male-dominated game. Her quest to become the best chess player in the world requires her to face her losses and overcome her weaknesses so that she can achieve the clarity she needs in order to win.

Beth becomes an orphan in the 1950s at 9 years old. Young Beth, portrayed by Isla Johnston, is a quiet, moody girl who finds herself growing dependent on the tranquilizers distributed at her orphanage. During the day, Beth is taught chess by the janitor in the basement of the school; at night, the tranquilizers help her to visualize the chess games she plays out on the ceiling of her room.