Review: 'The Old Guard' is a Gina Prince-Bythewood classic with a twist

When looking back at director’s Gina Prince-Bythewood films, one thinks of serious romances between smart characters. In 2000’s Love & Basketball and 2014’s Beyond the Lights, Prince-Bythewood gives audiences intricate plots and entangled relationships. Now she has directed a different kind of film. In The Old Guard, we have a superhero story about immortal humans. Yet these kick-ass immortals still find time to fall in and out of love on the screen, making for a good Netflix time.

We meet a small group of impressive mercenaries who bravely face-off against men with guns. It’s easy being courageous when you can’t die. Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwen Kenzari), and Nicky (Luca Marinelli) have been together for centuries. Leading the crew is the oldest of them all, Andy, played by Charlize Theron. When they work with a government agent they previously knew, their secret abilities come to light. As this happens, a young marine in Afghanistan, Nile (Kiki Layne), surprisingly survives a knife attack only to discover that she is in fact a new immortal.