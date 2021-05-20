Review: 'The Mitchells vs the Machines' brings the laughs along with colorful action scenes

The Mitchells vs the Machines Directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe Rated PG NETFLIX A-

Sometimes the trailer for a movie doesn’t excite like the film producers hope it would, but then sometimes, the actual film can win the appreciation of audiences. The Mitchells vs the Machines is one of those films. On first impression it look like one more overly busy animated feature, but this movie about one family battling an army of machines makes for a fun family film.

Katie Mitchell (voice of Abbi Jacobson) grew up in a loving family, but as she got older and yearned to become a filmmaker, she discovered that her father, Rick (Danny McBride), didn’t feel the same enthusiasm about her dreams. Actually, he almost seemed dismissive. Rick, who worked hard to be a great father to Katie and Aaron (Michael Rianda), can’t understand why Katie is excited about leaving the family and heading off to film school. In a last-ditch attempt for some bonding, he decides on a family road trip to drive her across the country to film school. Then the robot apocalypse occurs.