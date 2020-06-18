Review: 'The Midnight Gospel' appeals to narrow audience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you had a simulator that would let you experience any of the vast iterations of the multiverse, where would you go? Who would you talk to? Such is the premise of The Midnight Gospel, which follows spacecaster Clancy (Duncan Trussell) as he uses his multiverse simulator to bounce from reality to reality. While visiting new worlds, he finds and interacts with various locals, fostering deep conversations about various heady subjects while experiencing whatever bizarre situation each particular reality has to offer—think a pint-sized president facing a zombie apocalypse or a fish man sailing through a flooded world with the help of his cat crew.

It’s an interesting premise, one that will likely get plenty of folks to add The Midnight Gospel to their Netflix list. However, the description above doesn’t necessarily capture the show’s intent, and viewers will quickly find that The Midnight Gospel is not an epic tale of adventures across time and space. Instead, audiences will discover the show is, at its core, little more than a dressed-up podcast. In fact, the discussions Clancy has on his spacecasting adventures are all derived from actual interviews on Trussell’s podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour. Discussions about existential topics abound, all while Clancy and his guest navigate trippy, surreal animated worlds where things are going horribly wrong in the background.