Review: 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' a sweet teen time-loop romance

At the opening of The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Mark (Kyle Allen) has clearly lived the same day many times, proceeding through the day in a practiced ritual of helping people and averting small disasters. He endures his father’s what-are-your-plans-in-life talk and his sister’s violin practice, then wakes up and begins it all again. Until one day, his daily rituals are disrupted by Margaret (Kathryn Newton), and he realizes he is not alone.
They discover they have each witnessed perfect moments that occur throughout the repeating day, such as children bursting into laughter, perfect patterns formed by clouds in the sky, leaves in a stream; they decide to catalog them and share them with one another. Mark creates a map.
As they seek and share these perfect moments, certain differences become clear. Mark shares everything; he is an open book. Margaret is closed, secretive, clearly suffering from an undisclosed pain. Although there is excellent chemistry between them, she resists Mark’s romantic overtures and isn’t interested in any of his ideas about how to stop the endlessly repeating cycle. This eventually causes a rift between them.
On his own again, Mark becomes less self-centered. He participates in the lives of those around him rather than observing and helping in obscurity. He learns to be there for the people in his life. When he accidentally stumbles upon Margaret’s secret, he realizes that the day is all about her—she is the protagonist in the story he has been living. He learns to be there for her.
Directed by Ian Samuels and based on screenwriter Lev Grossman’s short story of the same name, the teen romance is well-constructed, an essential feature in a time-loop story. The movie makes several references to other living-the-same-day stories such Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow (aka Live-Die-Repeat), and also mentions plots from Doctor Who and even Time Bandits, with its map of time and creation. The many allusions to other stories involving temporal anomalies serve as an homage to the genre. There is also a character who is seen playing a pivotal battle in a video game over and over until he gets it right and can move on. The implicit lesson is only one of many in this sometimes predictable but very sweet film.
The ideal viewer is a fan of romance, but Tiny Perfect Things may be less desirable to those with a low tolerance for saccharine.