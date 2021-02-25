Review: 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' a sweet teen time-loop romance

On his own again, Mark becomes less self-centered. He participates in the lives of those around him rather than observing and helping in obscurity. He learns to be there for the people in his life. When he accidentally stumbles upon Margaret’s secret, he realizes that the day is all about her—she is the protagonist in the story he has been living. He learns to be there for her.

Directed by Ian Samuels and based on screenwriter Lev Grossman’s short story of the same name, the teen romance is well-constructed, an essential feature in a time-loop story. The movie makes several references to other living-the-same-day stories such Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow (aka Live-Die-Repeat), and also mentions plots from Doctor Who and even Time Bandits, with its map of time and creation. The many allusions to other stories involving temporal anomalies serve as an homage to the genre. There is also a character who is seen playing a pivotal battle in a video game over and over until he gets it right and can move on. The implicit lesson is only one of many in this sometimes predictable but very sweet film.