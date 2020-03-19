Review: 'The Hunt' a slasher film for the neoliberal age

Has this ever happened to you? You wake up in a meadow, groggy from sleep that has obviously been pharmaceutically induced—oh, and you have a black rubber gag in your mouth, strapped around your head and secured with a little padlock. Well sure, we’ve all been there; Sunday mornings, am I right? But then you see 11 other dazed strangers wandering into that same clearing. Stumbling together, you find a big crate full of weapons. Are you supposed to use these on each other, or to protect you from something else? And what—or who—might that something else be?
In the case of The Hunt, the newest offering from horror powerhouse Blumhouse Productions, that “who” happens to be wealthy liberal elites. The one thing you and your gagged companions have in common is that you are a Basket of Deplorables: in the words of Hillary Clinton, you’re “...racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic.” And the left is finally backing up all their talk, talk, talk with a little action. Or a lot of action, really, as the first 20 minutes or so of The Hunt is a wickedly gory, over-the-top killfest. But then things really get interesting as we focus on Crystal (Betty Gilpin), one deplorable from Mississippi whose survival skills and lethal calm might just help her live long enough to get to the bottom of this vicious blood sport.
The Hunt was written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof, who both worked on two of the best series in the last decade, The Leftovers and Watchmen. (Lindelof created both shows.) By adding that political presto-changeo (raging liberals are the violent ones?), The Hunt reaches above your standard slasher fare, but the writers and director Craig Zobel add yet another level of intrigue with a different plot twist that slowly unfolds, an unusual perspective on the influence of social media and fake news that is better left unspoiled.
None of this would succeed without the performances of the two leads, Betty Gilpin (GLOW) as our scrappy protagonist Crystal and Hillary Swank as Athena, who guides her gang of liberal hunters from afar. Gilpin does a lot of her acting here with facial expressions. Grim determinism, moral disgust and resigned exasperation all come through with crystal clarity as she fights her way toward Athena. Their showdown is a fight for the ages, a beautifully choreographed metaphor for the war of blue versus red.