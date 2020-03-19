Review: 'The Hunt' a slasher film for the neoliberal age

Has this ever happened to you? You wake up in a meadow, groggy from sleep that has obviously been pharmaceutically induced—oh, and you have a black rubber gag in your mouth, strapped around your head and secured with a little padlock. Well sure, we’ve all been there; Sunday mornings, am I right? But then you see 11 other dazed strangers wandering into that same clearing. Stumbling together, you find a big crate full of weapons. Are you supposed to use these on each other, or to protect you from something else? And what—or who—might that something else be?

In the case of The Hunt, the newest offering from horror powerhouse Blumhouse Productions, that “who” happens to be wealthy liberal elites. The one thing you and your gagged companions have in common is that you are a Basket of Deplorables: in the words of Hillary Clinton, you’re “...racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic.” And the left is finally backing up all their talk, talk, talk with a little action. Or a lot of action, really, as the first 20 minutes or so of The Hunt is a wickedly gory, over-the-top killfest. But then things really get interesting as we focus on Crystal (Betty Gilpin), one deplorable from Mississippi whose survival skills and lethal calm might just help her live long enough to get to the bottom of this vicious blood sport.