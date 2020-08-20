Review: 'The High Note' comfort food for the stay-at-home viewer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As has been the case for many productions, COVID-19 changed the plans for The Hight Note. Instead of a theatrical release, the film about a young woman daring to dream of success in the music business went straight to streaming, one of the few options for movie studios to make some money this year.

Starring Dakota Johnson as Maggie, an assistant to music icon Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), this is in many ways a film about someone whose talents have long gone unnoticed. Maggie has dreamed of a life as a music producer. Though working for a diva like Grace Davis should give her the step up, it’s more like picking up the dry cleaning and health drinks the star wants immediately. Maggie’s love of music and her appreciation of her boss’s singing makes her one of the few people around Grace who wants more for the star’s waning career than becoming a permanent headliner and has-been at a Las Vegas casino.