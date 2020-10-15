Review: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' too slow for its own good

Netflix found a good thing in October 2018 with its original series The Haunting of Hill House, inspired by the Shirley Jackson novel. It looked fantastic, with the titular home playing a major role, and impressive acting carrying the story along with Henry Thomas of E.T. fame, Carla Gugino and Timothy Hutton. Based on that success, Netflix would be crazy not to stretch things out but decided to go the American Horror Story route, anthologizing the series as a Haunting of franchise and bringing back several of the same actors in different roles.

Two years later, we’re in a manor, not a house, because England. Based on the 1898 Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw, this nine-episode series brings back Thomas and Gugino as well as Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, but the Victorian gothic ghost story has been updated to the 1980s. Pedretti stars as former teacher Dani Clayton, who talks the drunk and distant Henry Wingrave (Thomas) into hiring her as the au pair for his niece Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) and nephew Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) at his huge country home. Wingrave will be keeping his distance in London and doesn’t want to be bothered with their care but does seemingly want the best for them since they’ve been affected by the death of their parents and then their last governess, Miss Jessel (Tahirah Sharif), who didn’t live very long in her new job.