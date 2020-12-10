Review: 'The Great British Baking Show' brings joy with holiday specials

But the real treat is yet to come when the stars of Channel 4’s Derry Girls (also available on Netflix) show up for the Festive Bake Off. Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn, Siobhán McSweeney and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell make up for their lack of baking experience with great chemistry and wonderful humor. The Signature Challenge’s trifle is forgiving and gives us our first look at how different the skill level will be, though the Girls (and Dylan) really do try while they have fun. Siobhán’s jelly layer, which looks much more like clear slime, is a hilarious lowlight. In the Technical Challenge, Prue has them do beetroot blinis with salmon, horseradish and caviar, though her instructions are so much more thorough than most Technicals that once the blinis are cooked, it’s little more than assembly. The Showstopper finds the would-be bakers creating tiered cakes that reflect the decade of their choice, and it’s a chaotic disaster (but in a good way).