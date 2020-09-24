Review: 'The Devil All the Time' a tension-filled tale of good versus evil

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Devil All the Time tells the story of the likable Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) and the people in his life. Arvin’s father (Bill Skarsgard) is introduced in the 1940s, facing the horrors of World War II. Upon returning home, he marries, and when Arvin is a young boy, his father teaches him to solve his problems with violence. Arvin’s parents die while he is still young, so he goes to live with his grandmother. She is also taking care of Lenora Lafferty (Eliza Scanlen), daughter of evangelist Roy Laferty (Harry Melling) and his wife Helen (Mia Wasikowska), both deceased. Thereafter, Arvin and Lenora are raised as brother and sister.

Arvin grows up protecting those he loves, trying to do the right thing, even if his method of doing good is tainted by violence. As Arvin approaches adulthood in the 1960s, his family is exposed to an immoral preacher (Robert Pattinson). Meanwhile, the activities of a corrupt sheriff (Sebastian Stan) and a married couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough) who spend their annual vacations on a murder spree are coming to a crisis point in the area around Knockemstiff, Ohio, and Coal Creek, West Virginia, the two towns that Arvin calls home. The intertwined storylines provide this twisted film with tension, as the audience waits to find out if good will prevail or if evil will take the day.