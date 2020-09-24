Review: 'The Devil All the Time' a tension-filled tale of good versus evil

The Devil All the Time tells the story of the likable Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) and the people in his life. Arvin’s father (Bill Skarsgard) is introduced in the 1940s, facing the horrors of World War II. Upon returning home, he marries, and when Arvin is a young boy, his father teaches him to solve his problems with violence. Arvin’s parents die while he is still young, so he goes to live with his grandmother. She is also taking care of Lenora Lafferty (Eliza Scanlen), daughter of evangelist Roy Laferty (Harry Melling) and his wife Helen (Mia Wasikowska), both deceased. Thereafter, Arvin and Lenora are raised as brother and sister.
Arvin grows up protecting those he loves, trying to do the right thing, even if his method of doing good is tainted by violence. As Arvin approaches adulthood in the 1960s, his family is exposed to an immoral preacher (Robert Pattinson). Meanwhile, the activities of a corrupt sheriff (Sebastian Stan) and a married couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough) who spend their annual vacations on a murder spree are coming to a crisis point in the area around Knockemstiff, Ohio, and Coal Creek, West Virginia, the two towns that Arvin calls home. The intertwined storylines provide this twisted film with tension, as the audience waits to find out if good will prevail or if evil will take the day.
Directed by Antonio Campos, The Devil All the Time has an all-star cast and was produced by Jake Gyllenhaal based on the award-winning novel by Donald Ray Pollock. Having watched the previews, or simply having read the title, one might anticipate a supernatural element in the movie. However, there is no overt supernatural presence, unless one accepts the premise of a battle between good and evil, or speculates that there is a supernatural force behind the coincidences linking the towns of Knockemstiff and Coal Creek.
Donald Ray Pollock narrates this story that illustrates the evils that people can do to one another in a storytelling style reminiscent of the Disney animal specials of the 1960s. The musical soundtrack contains melodies that sound like country ballads and hymns. This leads to a disconnect between the story's violence and the more innocent background. While this could represent the nature of false expectations or the duality of man, there are those who could find it disturbing.
