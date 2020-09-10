Review: 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' is fresh and funny

Kathleen Jordan (American Princess) has brought Teenage Bounty Hunters to Netflix. When Sterling Wesley (Maddie Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Anjelica Bette Fellini) damage their father’s truck and need to earn money to get it repaired before their parents find out, they begin working with Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) as his apprentice bounty hunters. The series is immediately appealing thanks to Phillips and Fellini, who exhibit great chemistry as a pair of fraternal twins attending Willingham Academy, a Christian High school.
Sterling is a leader in her fellowship group at school, and Blair is an athlete and a rebel. Both girls experience romantic crises and appear to regularly get themselves into situations with disastrous outcomes. However, it is difficult to blame their inability to stay out of trouble entirely on their age, because most of the adults around them also get themselves into situations with far worse consequences. For example, the father of one of their classmates ends up on their bounty hunter radar by hiding out after his arrest for hiring and then beating up a prostitute. The fallout from collaring the parent of a friend has not yet hit in this first season, but it hovers over their heads as a Sword of Damocles waiting to bring them trouble in a possible second season. In the girls’ favor, even though they are bounty hunting to earn money, they are motivated to do what is right – both on the job and in their personal pursuits.
Sterling and Blair can talk to one another just by looking at each other (“It’s a twin thing”, they tell Bowser), a trick that provides a hilarious scene when the twins go to a college party and one of them becomes drunk enough to be unintelligible even in private communication with her sister. The humor is not always sophisticated, but it is enough to keep the audience eagerly watching the antics of these talented young actresses.
Phillips and Fellini are not the only talent in the series. Hardison is persuasive as the gruff bounty hunter, outwardly unwilling to grow attached to his young protegees, yet pulled into their concerns and their lives against his will. The twins’ parents, played by Virginia Williams and Mackenzie Astin, are also convincing as devoted parents who are hiding devastating secrets from their daughters. Altogether, the series is fun to watch and will hopefully see a second season.
