Review: 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' is fresh and funny

Sterling is a leader in her fellowship group at school, and Blair is an athlete and a rebel. Both girls experience romantic crises and appear to regularly get themselves into situations with disastrous outcomes. However, it is difficult to blame their inability to stay out of trouble entirely on their age, because most of the adults around them also get themselves into situations with far worse consequences. For example, the father of one of their classmates ends up on their bounty hunter radar by hiding out after his arrest for hiring and then beating up a prostitute. The fallout from collaring the parent of a friend has not yet hit in this first season, but it hovers over their heads as a Sword of Damocles waiting to bring them trouble in a possible second season. In the girls’ favor, even though they are bounty hunting to earn money, they are motivated to do what is right – both on the job and in their personal pursuits.