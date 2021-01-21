Review: 'Ted Lasso' an uplifting introduction to new series

The overall experience is positive and uplifting. Ted Lasso is simply a lovable character, and his positivity is infectious and very endearing. Sudeikis deserves accolades for bringing the character to life. He is somehow able to portray Ted Lasso as an over-the-top caricature while simultaneously making him genuine and believable. The show would have fallen short if the titular character wasn’t able to hit the mark. While it could probably get by on Sudeikis’s antics alone, we are fortunate that Ted Lasso doesn’t have to. The rest of the cast is similarly outstanding in their respective roles, and it makes for some quality television. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Ted Lasso hits it big. Apple TV seems to agree and has already renewed the show for a second and third season, giving the series the chance it deserves to leave a mark. Here’s hoping it can maintain the high bar set by its inaugural season.