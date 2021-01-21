Review: 'Ted Lasso' an uplifting introduction to new series

Successful US football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is headed to the UK. His stellar reputation for turning losing teams around is well deserved, and now he’s been recruited to work his magic on a struggling London football club. Fresh off the plane and brimming with unending enthusiasm, Ted Lasso is ready to jump in with both feet and get the players back on a winning streak. All he needs to do is win over a team that doesn’t respect him, cope with a boss who wants to see him fail, and manage a team in a sport he knows almost nothing about. Sound like it’s going to work out great!
Ted Lasso is a heartwarming comedy about an eternal optimist whose only goal seems to be a positive influence on those around him. It’s also especially funny. The humor here is definitely layered, and it is often the subtle jokes and quiet one-liners that get the biggest laughs. Ted Lasso is the first show in recent memory that may be worth a second viewing to pick up on all the nuances. At times the show feels contrived, as many comedies do, but this is balanced by an appropriate level of character development and interaction. Good writing and an interesting story are also present here, making Ted Lasso a true joy to watch.
The overall experience is positive and uplifting. Ted Lasso is simply a lovable character, and his positivity is infectious and very endearing. Sudeikis deserves accolades for bringing the character to life. He is somehow able to portray Ted Lasso as an over-the-top caricature while simultaneously making him genuine and believable. The show would have fallen short if the titular character wasn’t able to hit the mark. While it could probably get by on Sudeikis’s antics alone, we are fortunate that Ted Lasso doesn’t have to. The rest of the cast is similarly outstanding in their respective roles, and it makes for some quality television. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Ted Lasso hits it big. Apple TV seems to agree and has already renewed the show for a second and third season, giving the series the chance it deserves to leave a mark. Here’s hoping it can maintain the high bar set by its inaugural season.