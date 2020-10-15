Review: 'Tales from the Loop' reminiscent of science fiction anthologies from the past

Under the quiet town of Mercer lies an experimental machine known only as the Loop. Though the details are quite vague, the nature of the Loop ties it to all the unfathomable mysteries of the universe, and that serves to “make the impossible possible.” With anomalies in time and space, defunct robots and other discarded technology, Mercer winds up being a pretty interesting place to live. Each episode of Tales from the Loop follows one of the townsfolk as their lives intersect with the incredible happenings that occur in Mercer. Though there is an interconnection between the episodes, Tales from the Loop plays more like an anthology show than a continuing story.